Your Coffee Cup's Material Can Make Or Break Your Morning Brew

We understand that, when it comes to coffee, not all of us are picky. When you need a hit of caffeine to start the day (or to finish the day, if you're drinking coffee at night), you don't care if you're drinking your coffee from a ceramic mug, a Styrofoam cup, or an old shoe. But if you really want to be sure you're getting an ideal java experience, it behooves you to consider what kind of cup you're drinking out of.

It can be the difference between a functional hit of caffeine and a truly satisfying morning ritual — and if you want the best possible results, you might want to use a ceramic cup rather than one made from stainless steel, glass, plastic, or paper. (But of course, you are the master of your own destiny, and you're free to ignore us and use whatever you want.)

Really, it is more difficult to imagine that the cup you drink from wouldn't affect the taste. After all, the cup is the first thing your mouth touches when you go in for a sip. And there are plenty of different, perhaps even unexpected, intersections of flavor between the coffee and the cup material. So why is ceramic a better choice for your cup of Joe than some other popular materials?