For A Better Tossed Salad, Stop Using Tongs And Do This Instead

I'm a professional salad eater and salad server — I eat a salad almost every day and if you come to my house for dinner, you can expect a massive salad on the table. However, I don't use salad tongs. Instead, I rely on the best tool possible to have in the kitchen: two bare, obsessively clean hands. Our hands are the ultimate gadgets because we control the pressure applied when kneading or mixing something, and can feel for the right textures and consistencies.

When mixing salad, salad tongs often cause more harm than good. Using salad tongs made from a hard material to repeatedly grip delicate greens like butter lettuce or arugula damages their structure, while ingredients like sliced tomatoes or avocado chunks also lose their shape. Not to mention, even when you add the perfect salad dressing for your greens, it won't be long until you have a sad, soggy salad. With our hands, we can also evenly distribute the salad's ingredients or cherry-pick where to place certain contents for presentation.

To hand-toss a salad, ensure your hands are thoroughly washed and dried, regardless of whether you plan to use food-grade gloves. Assemble all the salad components in an appropriately sized bowl with ample space for mixing. Begin by pouring a small amount of dressing over the surface. Gently grasp the salad from the edges with your fingers, and use a folding motion to evenly distribute the ingredients, adding more dressing as needed to lightly glaze each leaf and veggie.