The Differences You Should Know Between Curly, Tuscan, And Russian Red Kale

Kale is so much more than a trendy superfood, boring salad base, or wasteful Pizza Hut buffet garnish. It's a wonderfully versatile, flavor-packed vegetable that can play a starring role in a wide variety of delicious dishes, from sandwiches to soups to pizza. What's more, the leafy green brassica comes in many distinct varieties with a wide range of flavor profiles, textures, and use cases. Some are sweet and delicate, perfect for enjoying in raw salads, while others are bitter and fibrous, and ideal for cooking down in a hearty stir fry or stew.

With well over 100 known types of kale and lots of overlapping terminology, determining what kind of kale you're working with (and how best to use it) can be more than a little confusing. To help you out, here's a quick and dirty rundown on the key differences between three very different kale varieties: curly, Tuscan, and Russian red.