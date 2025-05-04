Just Because Tilapia Is Cheap Doesn't Mean You Should Buy It
If you want nutritious seafood that marinates well and doesn't come with a massive price tag, tilapia may be on your radar for your next meal. Just because tilapia is cheap, though, doesn't mean you should buy it. Despite its cost and nutritional value, farming practices surrounding tilapia are typically called into question. So, should you be avoiding the so-called "garbage fish"? Chef William Eick, chef and owner of Matsu in Southern California, spoke with The Takeout and said of tilapia, "It's typically raised in very poor conditions, not cared for during processing, and overall is just a low-quality fish that isn't worth the price, no matter how cheap."
Tilapia is farmed in various countries, however, it's recommended that tilapia farmed in China be avoided. It isn't uncommon for the fish to be fed livestock feces to cut costs. This gives the fish a higher potential of carrying harmful bacteria that can make consumers sick. In an attempt to mitigate disease, tilapia are also frequently given banned antibiotics and pesticides. Furthermore, tilapia is an invasive species that gets worse with farming. Tilapia that either escape from a farm or get flooded out can wreak havoc on other aquatic life in the area, spreading disease and creating long-term damage to the ecosystem.
Finding sustainable and safe-to-eat tilapia
So, tilapia may be a grocery store seafood you should avoid, but with it being the fourth most consumed fish in the United States, it isn't likely that everyone will want to give it up. The good news is that it's entirely possible to track down sustainable tilapia. The next time you're out shopping for fish, try to buy tilapia from places such as Colombia, Indonesia, or Taiwan, as farming practices are typically more environmentally sustainable.
Another way to tell whether your fish is a safe bet is to purchase tilapia that's certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), the Global Seafood Alliance Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or Naturland. Once you've read the labels and acquired some delicious, nutritious, and sustainable fish, you can move on to seasonings that will take your tilapia to the next level and make some scrumptious tilapia fish tacos or garlic butter oven-baked tilapia. The recipe options are endless, and will taste even better with tilapia obtained from a healthy, sustainable source.