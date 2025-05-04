Just Because Tilapia Is Cheap Doesn't Mean You Should Buy It

If you want nutritious seafood that marinates well and doesn't come with a massive price tag, tilapia may be on your radar for your next meal. Just because tilapia is cheap, though, doesn't mean you should buy it. Despite its cost and nutritional value, farming practices surrounding tilapia are typically called into question. So, should you be avoiding the so-called "garbage fish"? Chef William Eick, chef and owner of Matsu in Southern California, spoke with The Takeout and said of tilapia, "It's typically raised in very poor conditions, not cared for during processing, and overall is just a low-quality fish that isn't worth the price, no matter how cheap."

Tilapia is farmed in various countries, however, it's recommended that tilapia farmed in China be avoided. It isn't uncommon for the fish to be fed livestock feces to cut costs. This gives the fish a higher potential of carrying harmful bacteria that can make consumers sick. In an attempt to mitigate disease, tilapia are also frequently given banned antibiotics and pesticides. Furthermore, tilapia is an invasive species that gets worse with farming. Tilapia that either escape from a farm or get flooded out can wreak havoc on other aquatic life in the area, spreading disease and creating long-term damage to the ecosystem.