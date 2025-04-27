Texas Roadhouse Food Items We'll Probably Never See Again
Texas Roadhouse has been around for over 30 years and is a fairly popular steakhouse chain. On its website, the restaurant company states that as of the end of 2024, it boasted 722 restaurants across the United States and overseas. Texas Roadhouse also owns two other chains, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers, which have 49 and 13 restaurants, respectively. While the name may lead you to believe that the first Texas Roadhouse location was in Texas, it was actually in a mall in Clarksville, Indiana, where its inaugural menu bore several differences from the items offered today.
Nowadays, Texas Roadhouse is not only known for its hand-cut steak but also for its fluffy bread rolls served with delectable cinnamon honey butter (which is actually available for purchase at Walmart). Part of what makes Texas Roadhouse bread rolls so good is their freshness, with the steakhouse chain making them from scratch and baking a batch every five minutes. The same level of care goes into the rest of its menu — even if, just like any other restaurant, Texas Roadhouse has made some changes to its menu over the decades. It has introduced new menu items for customers to enjoy and removed others, leaving many diners disappointed in some cases. We decided to compile a list of those Texas Roadhouse food items we'll probably never see again.
Baked beans
Ever wondered how baked beans came to be a barbecue staple? The most common theory is that when the Pilgrims came to America, they took their cues from the Native Americans, who sweetened the beans with maple syrup and started adding sweeteners such as molasses to the dish. It's remained a popular dish ever since, but not popular enough to retain its spot on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
There isn't an exact timeline for when baked beans were removed as a side from the steakhouse chain's menu. One customer on Reddit remembers them being on the menu as recently as seven or eight years ago, while another Reddit user states it was at least 15 to 20 years ago. Regardless of when it happened, the baked beans are still missed. While asking an employee on Reddit for the recipe, another diner said, "[It] broke my heart when they took those delicious baked beans off the menu."
Unfortunately, the employee did not have the recipe, but there are multiple people online who have tried to recreate it to satisfy diehard fans. It may take some experimentation to create something identical to the original. These copycat recipes differ in ingredients, with the only commonality between those we found being the use of barbecue sauce. While one calls for components such as drained baked beans, bacon, black pepper, and garlic powder, another suggests using the likes of drained pinto beans, molasses, and sirloin strips.
San Antonio Chicken
As a steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse is, of course, known for its steak. Texas Roadhouse customers can even hand-pick steak from a glass case at the front of the restaurant. However, it does offer other options for diners, including its chicken specialties. One item no longer featured on this lineup is the San Antonio Chicken – a Cajun chicken breast covered in melted cheese and jalapeño relish atop the chain's seasoned rice, served with tortilla chips.
A customer on Tripadvisor who had the dish in 2016 and thoroughly enjoyed it described the chicken as tender and the rice as having a little fire, which was likely due to the jalapeño relish. It seems like the dish was popular with employees, too, with the diner adding that their waitress claimed that the dish was her favorite. However, although the dish was popular, it was also fairly unhealthy. The menu item had 1,030 calories and a whopping 3,610 milligrams of sodium, which is 1,310 milligrams more than the maximum daily intake of 2,300 milligrams recommended by the FDA.
Southwest Chicken
Another chicken dish that Texas Roadhouse removed from its menu was the Southwest Chicken. Before its discontinuation, the menu item was composed of two chicken breasts, both topped with black bean sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a generous scoop of sour cream. One diner on Tripadvisor ordered the Southwest Chicken when it was still a new offering and lavished praise upon the dish. Another customer on Tripadvisor who also got the Southwest Chicken spoke positively about its flavor.
It is unclear when or why Texas Roadhouse removed the item from the menu. However, judging by customer reviews, it was available until at least August 2019. The menu item notably took less of a nutritional toll than the San Antonio Chicken, coming in at 460 calories and 1,190 milligrams of sodium, which is less than half the amount in the other discontinued chicken menu item on both fronts.
Oven Roasted Half Chicken
The Oven Roasted Half Chicken is a Texas Roadhouse menu item that is no longer available at locations in the United States but is still available at the steakhouse chain's restaurants in the Philippines. The half chicken is trimmed, seasoned, and slow-roasted to achieve just the right amount of tenderness, and comes with mixed vegetables and rice.
In the U.S., Texas Roadhouse once offered two versions of the chicken, one of which came smothered in barbecue sauce. The Barbecue Roasted Half Chicken was also available as a combo from 2014, when the restaurant encouraged customers to try it with its ribs, pulled pork, or sirloin steak. A customer on Tripadvisor actually ordered the combo and noted the sheer quantity of food, claiming that they took a good portion home and had it for lunch the rest of the next day. They also highlighted the quality of the dish. However, it looks like the chain decided to leave its oven-roasted chicken dishes behind in 2018, with both disappearing from the online menu as of January 2019.
The original Chicken Critters
While the Chicken Critters are still on the menu at Texas Roadhouse, the way that the restaurant prepares its all white meat chicken tenders changed in 2017, leaving plenty of diners unhappy. One customer even took to Reddit in search of the recipe for the original batter, in which they claimed the chicken was hand-dipped before being fried, leading to what they called the best chicken tenders ever. Despite trying multiple copycat recipes found online, they argued that none lived up to the original Chicken Critters.
They're not the only customer who feels this way. On the online forum CougarBoard, one user listed Texas Roadhouse's old Chicken Critters as the retired food they missed most. To emphasize their point, they stated, "The crap they have now is an abomination." Two Change.org petitions were even started to encourage Texas Roadhouse to bring back the original Chicken Critters, with one denouncing the new chicken as greasy garbage. Combined, the two petitions were signed by over 700 people, but that wasn't enough to restore the Chicken Critters to the menu — yet.
Peanut buckets
Other than its hand-cut steak and made-from-scratch bread rolls, Texas Roadhouse was previously well-known for its barrels of peanuts, upon which you could snack while waiting for your meal before discarding the shells on the ground. If you've ever wondered if you can still throw peanut shells on the floor at Texas Roadhouse, that practice, unfortunately, appears to have ended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Although the restaurant no longer offers buckets of shelled peanuts to customers, it will provide bags of pre-packaged peanuts for you to take home upon request. One diner took to Reddit after visiting Texas Roadhouse post-pandemic to question if the practice was still a thing, having dumped the shells on the ground and realized that nobody else was doing it. They added that they felt awkward, for which we can't blame them. One reason that Texas Roadhouse may have ended the practice was due to safety risks, as there were multiple customers who fell on the shells and then filed lawsuits against the steakhouse chain. The peanut buckets also posed serious risks to diners with peanut allergies plus were potentially unsanitary, depending on the thoroughness of each restaurant's cleaning habits.
Sierra Chicken Pasta
If you can believe it, at one point, a majority of Texas Roadhouse restaurants actually served pasta. While you may expect to find dishes like the Sierra Chicken Pasta at Olive Garden — which Texas Roadhouse officially dethroned as America's top casual dining chain in early 2025 — it doesn't necessarily seem like something you'd order at a steakhouse chain where the mascot is an armadillo named Andy.
The Sierra Chicken Pasta was made with penne pasta, pieces of crispy bacon, and grilled chicken, all of which were tossed in an Asiago cheese sauce. Interestingly enough, when trying to gather information on the discontinued menu item, we discovered that it can actually still be ordered at a random Texas Roadhouse location in Knoxville, Tennessee. Why this one location still serves the dish, we're not sure. However, if you're ever visiting Knoxville, it might be worth a detour to try it out for yourself.
Worth noting is that this is another dish that wasn't necessarily the most nutritious choice. The Sierra Chicken Pasta contained 1,200 calories, an eye-popping 255 milligrams of cholesterol, and 2,220 milligrams of sodium. That meant each helping of Sierra Chicken Pasta contained nearly your entire recommended daily sodium intake in just one meal.