Texas Roadhouse Food Items We'll Probably Never See Again

Ever wondered how baked beans came to be a barbecue staple? The most common theory is that when the Pilgrims came to America, they took their cues from the Native Americans, who sweetened the beans with maple syrup and started adding sweeteners such as molasses to the dish. It's remained a popular dish ever since, but not popular enough to retain its spot on the Texas Roadhouse menu.

There isn't an exact timeline for when baked beans were removed as a side from the steakhouse chain's menu. One customer on Reddit remembers them being on the menu as recently as seven or eight years ago, while another Reddit user states it was at least 15 to 20 years ago. Regardless of when it happened, the baked beans are still missed. While asking an employee on Reddit for the recipe, another diner said, "[It] broke my heart when they took those delicious baked beans off the menu."

Unfortunately, the employee did not have the recipe, but there are multiple people online who have tried to recreate it to satisfy diehard fans. It may take some experimentation to create something identical to the original. These copycat recipes differ in ingredients, with the only commonality between those we found being the use of barbecue sauce. While one calls for components such as drained baked beans, bacon, black pepper, and garlic powder, another suggests using the likes of drained pinto beans, molasses, and sirloin strips.