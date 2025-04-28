The Menu Red Flag That Might Offer A Hint About The Quality Of A Steakhouse

Before you even sample a bite of your ribeye while trying out a new steakhouse, there's a way to gauge how good your meal might be right there on the menu. The menu is the proverbial window into the soul of a restaurant. According to Chris Siversen, chef and owner of Jersey City's Maritime Parc and The Feathered Fox, you can glean quite a bit more than simply what dishes the restaurant offers.

He told The Takeout that a menu that's too vague is a red flag. "A quality menu should have specifics about the actual cut, if it's been aged and how long, and the grading of the meat," he said. Though both cuts are tasty, there is actually a difference between prime and choice beef. As the customer, you should know what you're getting, and, importantly, the restaurant should care enough to share that information.

The same concept holds true for other details about the beef, such as how many ounces each piece is, where it's sourced from, and if it's bone-in (when applicable). Take a look at the non-meat options, too. A menu that simply states it has live raw oysters but doesn't offer where they were harvested is a bit questionable.