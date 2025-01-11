Are Raw Oysters Still Alive?

There's no question that raw oysters are super polarizing. You either love 'em or you hate 'em. Both sides are understandable. On one hand, oysters are a briny and refreshing appetizer associated with luxury, especially when you pair them with champagne. On the other hand, their fishy smell and slimy texture can certainly be considered off-putting by some people.

And, we hate to break it to you, but raw oysters are indeed alive (or were alive moments before they got to your table) when you eat them. But, before you panic, this is actually a good thing. Shucking an oyster kills it and makes it safer to eat. Ideally, you should be eating oysters when they're freshly shucked, with a lemon wedge, shallot vinegar, or a dash of hot sauce, or however you prefer. Dead oysters can harbor bacteria and make you incredibly sick, so you don't actually want to eat shucked oysters that have been sitting out for a while. The sooner after shucking you eat them, the better.