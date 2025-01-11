Are Raw Oysters Still Alive?
There's no question that raw oysters are super polarizing. You either love 'em or you hate 'em. Both sides are understandable. On one hand, oysters are a briny and refreshing appetizer associated with luxury, especially when you pair them with champagne. On the other hand, their fishy smell and slimy texture can certainly be considered off-putting by some people.
And, we hate to break it to you, but raw oysters are indeed alive (or were alive moments before they got to your table) when you eat them. But, before you panic, this is actually a good thing. Shucking an oyster kills it and makes it safer to eat. Ideally, you should be eating oysters when they're freshly shucked, with a lemon wedge, shallot vinegar, or a dash of hot sauce, or however you prefer. Dead oysters can harbor bacteria and make you incredibly sick, so you don't actually want to eat shucked oysters that have been sitting out for a while. The sooner after shucking you eat them, the better.
Are there safer ways to eat oysters?
You're definitely taking some risk any time you eat raw oysters or undercooked seafood. The CDC warns that anyone can get sick from eating raw oysters, with most of the risk coming from bacteria like vibrio, which can cause severe infections. (And to be clear, the CDC also says you can get sick from raw oysters during any month of the year, not only during warmer seasons.) Hot sauce and lemon juice don't kill the bacteria in raw oysters, and neither does drinking alcohol while eating them, despite some of the common myths you may have heard.
If that all seems a bit daunting, and you still want to eat oysters, the best option is to cook them first. And, luckily for all of us, there are many delicious ways to do this. You can grill oysters using Ina Garten's foil hack, or you can whip up some Oysters Rockefeller (broiled oysters topped with a creamy butter and herb sauce).