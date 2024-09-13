Ina Garten's Foil Hack For Grilled Oysters Is Lowkey Genius

The smokiness and tenderness of grilled oysters make them a nice alternative to their raw counterparts. But it's hard to avoid a grilling disaster when your oysters are wobbling on the grates and tip over. Oysters getting stuck between the grates is as much of a headache as you can imagine. Luckily, Ina Garten has the easy fix with a foil hack to upgrade your grilled oyster game.

Simply lining the grates with foil before placing the oysters on top ensures they'll stay in their shell. The foil bed also holds in any oyster juices, allowing you to slurp this seafood delight in one fell swoop once grilled. It will be love at first bite when you use this trick to grill oysters as a warm appetizer.