6 Knives And Tools You Need To Effortlessly Cut Potatoes Into Fries

Why do french fries nearly always taste better when you get them from a restaurant? Most likely, it's because you're not taking quite the same care with your homemade fries. This is understandable since you probably don't make hundreds or thousands of batches per day — and practice does make perfect. Still, there are steps you can take to make fast food-worthy french fries at home . The process starts with choosing the right potato for your fries (russets are best), and finishes with a double fry to make your fries extra crispy. In between these two stages, however, lies the crucial component of a proper cut.

Just about everyone has a favorite french fry style, be it straight, crinkle, or super-thin shoestring. Unfortunately, slicing these shapes can be tedious and difficult, or downright impossible in the case of waffle fries. (Are you supposed to hand-carve each indent, or what?) A good knife is an essential tool, but a french fry cutter can help you produce fries that are not only your preferred style, but in most cases, are also of similar size, so they cook at the same rate. (Of the tools on our list, the chef's knife and crinkle cutter are the only ones where you'll need to gauge the thickness yourself.) These knives and gadgets all work in different ways to produce a variety of potato shapes, but each one has the potential to take your fry game to the next level.