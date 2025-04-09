Here's How Long You Can Store Cooked Bacon In The Fridge
Both the savory taste and crispy texture of bacon are hard to resist. Whichever aspect draws you in the most, bacon is a key player in a classic American breakfast staple and a flavorful addition to a variety of dishes. But with meats like this, our eyes can be bigger than our stomachs, resulting in plenty of leftovers. So, how long do you have to eat your precious bacon?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), it can last four to five days if refrigerated correctly or a whole month in the freezer. Keep in mind that frozen cooked bacon will stay safe indefinitely, but the quality will definitely start to deteriorate after that 30-day mark.
As for how long an open package of uncooked bacon lasts in the fridge, you're looking at about a week. Homemade leftover bacon bits will also last up to five days in the fridge, but store-bought bacon bits actually made from pork will keep for six weeks when refrigerated. If you purchased shelf-stable bacon, the package will still need to be refrigerated once opened, and you'll need to use it up within two weeks. In all cases, if you're unsure whether your refrigerated leftover bacon is still edible, any off smells, unusual colors, or signs of mold are indicators that it's time for the bin.
How to store bacon for ultimate freshness
Even if your leftover bacon is perfectly safe to eat, a common problem is that it won't be as fresh or crispy as its first day. Luckily, there are a few storage tricks to keep your bacon tasting and feeling like new. Once you've cooked your bacon, always allow it to cool completely before refrigerating. If it's still warm, any condensation that forms can cause the bacon to go soggy.
Storing bacon strips in an airtight container or bag is the best way to go. If using a bag, press the air out, or choose a container without much extra space since oxygen exposure leads to faster spoilage. For thicker strips, wrapping each individual piece with some parchment paper is a great step to ensure your bacon stays fresh for longer. No matter the type of cooked bacon, store it at the back or bottom of the fridge, where the temperature is coldest and most stable.
When it comes to freezing cooked bacon, an easy trick is to freeze each individual piece on a baking tray first before stashing them. This means you can easily reheat as much or as little as you want without having to thaw it all. Using your air fryer is a great way to reheat bacon for first-day crispiness, but your oven or stovetop will also work fine. Just make sure the bacon is defrosted and your pan or oven is sufficiently preheated, and watch your bacon get revived to crispy perfection.