Here's How Long You Can Store Cooked Bacon In The Fridge

Both the savory taste and crispy texture of bacon are hard to resist. Whichever aspect draws you in the most, bacon is a key player in a classic American breakfast staple and a flavorful addition to a variety of dishes. But with meats like this, our eyes can be bigger than our stomachs, resulting in plenty of leftovers. So, how long do you have to eat your precious bacon?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), it can last four to five days if refrigerated correctly or a whole month in the freezer. Keep in mind that frozen cooked bacon will stay safe indefinitely, but the quality will definitely start to deteriorate after that 30-day mark.

As for how long an open package of uncooked bacon lasts in the fridge, you're looking at about a week. Homemade leftover bacon bits will also last up to five days in the fridge, but store-bought bacon bits actually made from pork will keep for six weeks when refrigerated. If you purchased shelf-stable bacon, the package will still need to be refrigerated once opened, and you'll need to use it up within two weeks. In all cases, if you're unsure whether your refrigerated leftover bacon is still edible, any off smells, unusual colors, or signs of mold are indicators that it's time for the bin.