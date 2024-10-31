How Long Does Bacon Last After Opening The Package?

We are all guilty of the cycle that comes with buying groceries, the one where you buy a single perishable item for one craving's meal and then forget about it. Bacon is one of those items if you're not eating it every day. While the National Library of Medicine doesn't suggest daily ingestion of this fabulous meat, we won't tell anyone if you're the kind of person who can't help but add a little bit to every meal; especially as part of a classic American breakfast.

Some stores will argue that people aren't eating enough bacon these days. Just make sure you're properly storing the bacon once the meal is finished being prepared. Whether you're cooking bacon in the microwave, stovetop, or in the oven, the important part of the process comes after meal preparation.

According to the USDA, there is a week-long grace period of use for bacon stored in the refrigerator after being opened. As long as the bacon is being stored at under 40 degrees Fahrenheit, you've got that full seven days to enjoy adding it to your favorite meals. To get more time out of an opened package of bacon, you're able to reseal and freeze the meat. Stored inside of the freezer, bacon can last for up to four months before going bad.