Stop Your Sliced Bananas From Turning Brown With One Simple Trick

You've probably heard the saying, "we eat with our eyes first." When food is presented in an attractive manner, we're more enticed to eat it, assuming that if it looks good, it probably tastes good, too. But we've seen what happens when fruits in particular are cut ahead of time before eating — an unsightly brown color quickly forms on the flesh. This is due to a chemical reaction that occurs within certain fruits like bananas when they're exposed to oxygen.

Whether fresh banana slices are used as a garnish on top of desserts, in fruit salads, or on morning oatmeal or porridge, it's important to prevent them from losing their creamy yellow color, or else others may think the dish tastes as bad as the brown banana slices on top look. The trick is to add an acid to the slices. This could mean any kind of citrus juice (lemon, lime, or orange), pineapple juice, vinegar, or you can even use honey.

To preserve the color of banana slices using a liquid citric acid, mix two parts of a fresh citrus juice with one part water — or a powdered citric acid can be used just as effectively by dissolving a ½ teaspoon of citric acid powder in 2 tablespoons of water. Alternatively, a honey syrup can be made with equal parts honey and water. Once you're ready to add banana slices the dish you're preparing, gently toss the slices in any of these mixtures to thoroughly coat them. While vinegar diluted in a cup of water can also be applied to the slices, it may make bananas taste overly sour depending on your dish.