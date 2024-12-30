Bobby Flay Knows How To Take Banana Pudding Up A Few Notches

Bobby Flay has a far-reaching reputation as a chef, television host, and restaurant owner. The renowned TV personality has dedicated decades of his life to the culinary world and has made his mark on it by blending American cuisine with Mediterranean flavors. There seems to be nothing Flay can't do when he sets his mind to it. However, if you watch any of his shows, you'll know Flay isn't all that well-versed in baking. That's probably a relief for us mere mortals, but it's not to say Flay doesn't enjoy coming up with the occasional baking recipe or putting a unique twist on a classic dessert.

Take Bobby Flay's banana pudding. Traditionally, it's full of decadent banana and vanilla flavors and has been a well-loved Southern dessert since the late 1800s, when the first recipe appeared in Good Housekeeping. Like other famous recipes, many chefs and home bakers have already put their spin on the dish. However, Bobby Flay's version calls for something different. When Flay makes banana pudding, his recipe includes milk chocolate, an ingredient not usually found in the dish.