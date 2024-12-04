Is Baking Chocolate Really That Different From Regular Chocolate?

Picture it: your childhood kitchen, the way it was when you were about eight years old. You've managed to sneak downstairs without waking up your parents, and you're ready to find some tasty snacks and nibble on them like a mischievous little mouse. You open up the cupboard and consider your options. No Oreos, no Pop Tarts, no Cheez-Its — but what's this? You see a neatly-packaged bar of something called "baking chocolate." Jackpot! This must be the good stuff, the stuff that makes chocolate chip cookies and lava cakes taste so decadent. Hands shaking with anticipation, you carefully unwrap it, break off a piece, and take a bite...

...only to be met with a tastebud-shriveling blast of bitterness. It tastes like a prank, as though someone surgically removed the joy from a Hershey's bar and foisted it upon unwitting consumers. In your childish haste, you learned a valuable lesson: baking chocolate is usually (but not always) unsweetened.