The Creamy Bologna Sandwich Topping That Sounds A Little Nuts

Bologna often gets a bad rap, but this seasoned sausage is one of America's most popular sandwich fillings for a reason. It's flavorful, budget-friendly, versatile, and if you choose a good bologna brand, it's high quality. And if you find a cold slice of lunch meat slapped between two pieces of white bread a little lackluster, there are myriad creative ways to upgrade your bologna sandwiches.

Perhaps one of the most surprising — and surprisingly tasty — bologna sando enhancements involves a hearty slathering of another one of America's favorite sandwich toppings: peanut butter. We know it sounds a little nuts at first, but hear us out. When you truly think about it, peanut butter and bologna sandwiches do make a certain kind of sense.

As demonstrated by peanut butter and mayo sandwiches and Hemingway's favorite filling of peanut butter and onion (it's not as gross as you think), peanut butter sandwiches aren't inherently sweet. What's more, savory meat features in one of the most iconic peanut butter sandwiches of all time, the Elvis. Peanut butter and bologna are both classic, convenient, hearty, and budget-friendly sandwich fillings. Why not put them together?