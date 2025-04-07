The Creamy Bologna Sandwich Topping That Sounds A Little Nuts
Bologna often gets a bad rap, but this seasoned sausage is one of America's most popular sandwich fillings for a reason. It's flavorful, budget-friendly, versatile, and if you choose a good bologna brand, it's high quality. And if you find a cold slice of lunch meat slapped between two pieces of white bread a little lackluster, there are myriad creative ways to upgrade your bologna sandwiches.
Perhaps one of the most surprising — and surprisingly tasty — bologna sando enhancements involves a hearty slathering of another one of America's favorite sandwich toppings: peanut butter. We know it sounds a little nuts at first, but hear us out. When you truly think about it, peanut butter and bologna sandwiches do make a certain kind of sense.
As demonstrated by peanut butter and mayo sandwiches and Hemingway's favorite filling of peanut butter and onion (it's not as gross as you think), peanut butter sandwiches aren't inherently sweet. What's more, savory meat features in one of the most iconic peanut butter sandwiches of all time, the Elvis. Peanut butter and bologna are both classic, convenient, hearty, and budget-friendly sandwich fillings. Why not put them together?
What does a peanut butter and bologna sandwich taste like?
According to internet reviewers brave enough to give it a shot, the savory, creamy, salty combination of peanut butter and bologna sandwiches is shockingly tasty. In a discussion of a peanut butter, bologna, pickle, and mayo sandwich on the subreddit r/Sandwiches, many users praised the combination and expressed relief that they weren't alone in enjoying this strange snack.
Sandwich expert Barry Enderwick of "Sandwiches of History" also gave the fried peanut butter and bologna sandwich a largely positive review on TikTok, and praised the pleasant pairing of creamy peanut butter and caramelized crispy meat. And we agree — peanut butter or not, bologna sandwiches are begging to be fried.
If peanut butter and bologna isn't quite nutty enough for you, you could upgrade this sandwich even further with aforementioned pickle and mayo version, or take inspiration from spicy peanut sauce dishes and throw in some crunchy veggies and a bit of your favorite chili-based condiment. Once you've put bologna on a peanut butter sandwich, the sky's the limit. Peanut butter and bologna sandwiches may sound like a silly stunt, but when you slice a little deeper, this unique combo is surprisingly satisfying for many.