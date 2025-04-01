According To Shoppers, This Aldi Bacon Is Worth Buying Every Time

Aldi helps shoppers quite literally bring home the best bacon. According to reviewers and fans, the grocery chain's Never Any! Hickory Smoked No Sugar Added Uncured Bacon is worth the splurge. Aldi's Never Any! bacon is free of hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, and synthetic nitrates, and wildly outshines its competitors in terms of price, value, and flavor.

Imported from Canada, each package of top-tier pork bacon is full of all-natural ingredients: just bacon, water, and seasonings. It's uncured, which means vegetable-based nitrates preserve it for consumption. Each slice is a perfect blend of strong hickory smoke and sea salt that crisps up beautifully in the oven (my preferred cooking method) or on the stovetop, making it great for a classic American breakfast. The bacon delivers a kaleidoscope of textures: warm, crunchy edges meet and mingle with a delightfully chewy center and minimal fat. At around $5.49 for a 12-ounce package, it's more economical than buying eggs.