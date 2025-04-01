According To Shoppers, This Aldi Bacon Is Worth Buying Every Time
Aldi helps shoppers quite literally bring home the best bacon. According to reviewers and fans, the grocery chain's Never Any! Hickory Smoked No Sugar Added Uncured Bacon is worth the splurge. Aldi's Never Any! bacon is free of hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, and synthetic nitrates, and wildly outshines its competitors in terms of price, value, and flavor.
Imported from Canada, each package of top-tier pork bacon is full of all-natural ingredients: just bacon, water, and seasonings. It's uncured, which means vegetable-based nitrates preserve it for consumption. Each slice is a perfect blend of strong hickory smoke and sea salt that crisps up beautifully in the oven (my preferred cooking method) or on the stovetop, making it great for a classic American breakfast. The bacon delivers a kaleidoscope of textures: warm, crunchy edges meet and mingle with a delightfully chewy center and minimal fat. At around $5.49 for a 12-ounce package, it's more economical than buying eggs.
What is Aldi's Never Any! Brand?
In 2016, Aldi first introduced the Never Any! brand with a focus on ham, turkey, and chicken products. To comply with strict USDA standards, Never Any! Meats must contain no antibiotics, be free of any hormones, and must be sourced from animals that follow a vegetarian diet. But Aldi took things a step further: Never Any! proteins exclude chemicals like artificial nitrates and preservatives and some Never Any! products are free from casein and gluten. These changes ensure that customers have healthier choices when selecting proteins.
Today, Aldi's Never Any! brand extends its reach way beyond mouthwatering bacon. Most locations offer a whole range of Never Any! chicken items including chicken breasts, chicken tenderloins, and even whole chickens. The deli meat section offers tons of Never Any! products for breakfast and lunch. You'll find sliced ham, turkey, and chicken for sandwiches, as well as fun knock-off Lunchables. Plus, there's a huge selection of chicken sausage. Never Any! Original Chicken Breakfast Sausage pairs well with buttery scrambled eggs, while the Never Any! Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage or Never Any! Mild Italian Chicken Sausage are great for grilling.