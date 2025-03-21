11 Foods Experts Say You Should Skip On A Cruise

There are two types of vacationers in this world — those who've fallen for the all-inclusive, immersive magic of a cruise, and those who haven't. Those in the former category can attest to the fact that cruise ships are bountiful when it comes to food options. Between the buffets, room service, burger bars, and, in many cases, actual bars, the vast majority of vessels are equipped to tackle any appetite.

Tempting though it is to dive into these all-you-can-eat offerings with reckless abandon, seasoned cruise passengers will tell you that there's one caveat worth bearing in mind: Food-borne illnesses can spread fast on a cruise ship. A year rarely goes by without a handful of gastrointestinal outbreaks. While the vast majority of cruises are smooth sailing, some foods are riskier aboard a ship than others. Not only that, but while most meals aboard a cruise are top-notch, if the quality does slip, it's often with specific food and beverage items.

We're not here to scaremonger because, like we said, most cruise cuisine is excellent. However, if you prefer to err on the side of caution, it's worth knowing which foods carry the highest risk. To find out more, we asked two experts — food safety academic Darin Detwiler, founder of Detwiler Consulting Group, and Chris Gray Faust, executive editor of Cruise Critic — to weigh in on which foods are best avoided, or at least warrant a second thought, on your next cruise.