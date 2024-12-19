The Buffet Red Flag To Watch Out For On A Cruise Ship
Going on a cruise is an amazing experience when things go according to plan. The sea is beautiful, all the activities you could want are right there on the ship, and you get to visit multiple destinations, all while meeting new people. One of my favorite parts of the trip is the wide array of food choices at the cruise ship buffet.
It's an indulgent experience, but it can be risky — and being at sea is NOT the place where you want to end up with food poisoning. I'm talking about the seafood station in particular, where you can get all the sushi and raw oysters you want. Sounds delicious, until you realize that one of the biggest buffet red flags is improperly stored food that hasn't been chilled according to food safety regulations.
That's right, beneath the surface of that seemingly luxurious spread, there's the potential for a meal to turn into a nightmare. Shellfish and seafood can easily become breeding grounds for bacteria if not kept at the correct temperature, putting you at risk for serious illness. You don't want to end up standing at the bow of the ship, arms spread wide Titanic-style, begging to go overboard because you can't stop vomiting. Now do I have your attention? Good! Here's what you need to watch out for when stacking your plate.
Food temperature can be a problem on cruises
Cruise ship buffet food that's been sitting out for too long can quickly become dangerous, especially when it comes to perishable items like seafood. The kitchens churn food out around the clock, but that doesn't mean everything is freshly made. Look for signs of food that's drying out, has an off smell, or appears discolored, as these could indicate it's been left out past its safe window.
The USDA recommends that hot food should not sit out for more than two hours, and cold food should be replaced after the same time frame. Sushi and raw oysters are popular buffet staples, but they require strict temperature control to remain safe to eat. Seafood, particularly raw items, should be kept at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent harmful bacteria like vibrio and salmonella from growing.
On a cruise ship, however, with the constant turnover and potential for food to sit out longer than recommended, these temperatures aren't always maintained. A telltale sign of potential danger is if sushi rice feels warm or if raw oysters aren't nestled in ice. If you spot seafood that doesn't appear fresh or isn't chilled, don't risk it.
Get there first, or back away from the tongs
Self-serve buffet stations can be hotbeds for cross-contamination, especially when it comes to raw foods like sushi. The shared tongs and utensils used by countless passengers throughout the day increase the risk of harmful bacteria spreading from one dish to another.
Even if sushi and oysters are properly chilled, cross-contamination can introduce harmful pathogens to these otherwise safe foods. Watch for signs of carelessness at the cruise ship buffet, like tongs left directly on the food or dishes that have clearly been handled excessively. A quick glance can often reveal whether safety precautions are being taken or if it's time to skip that station altogether.
Cruise ship buffets are a staple of the all-you-can-eat experience at sea, offering endless choice and convenience. However, while passengers are often delighted by the variety of food, it's also important to focus on how folks are moving around the buffet. It's a rookie mistake to go for the seafood without any consideration of how long it's been there. If you didn't see it come out, don't bother. You'll thank me later.