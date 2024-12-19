The Buffet Red Flag To Watch Out For On A Cruise Ship

Going on a cruise is an amazing experience when things go according to plan. The sea is beautiful, all the activities you could want are right there on the ship, and you get to visit multiple destinations, all while meeting new people. One of my favorite parts of the trip is the wide array of food choices at the cruise ship buffet.

It's an indulgent experience, but it can be risky — and being at sea is NOT the place where you want to end up with food poisoning. I'm talking about the seafood station in particular, where you can get all the sushi and raw oysters you want. Sounds delicious, until you realize that one of the biggest buffet red flags is improperly stored food that hasn't been chilled according to food safety regulations.

That's right, beneath the surface of that seemingly luxurious spread, there's the potential for a meal to turn into a nightmare. Shellfish and seafood can easily become breeding grounds for bacteria if not kept at the correct temperature, putting you at risk for serious illness. You don't want to end up standing at the bow of the ship, arms spread wide Titanic-style, begging to go overboard because you can't stop vomiting. Now do I have your attention? Good! Here's what you need to watch out for when stacking your plate.