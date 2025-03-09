Fast Food Restaurants With Disappointing Gluten-Free Options

As one of the largest fast food chains in the world (but not currently the largest — that honor goes to Chinese bubble tea chain Mixue Bingcheng), you might expect McDonald's to be on the cutting edge of latest food trends and changing consumer needs. After all, the gluten-free products market is expected to reach $11.48 billion by 2029, up from $7.7 billion in 2024, per MarketsandMarkets Research. Shouldn't the Golden Arches want to get a slice of that?

Apparently not. McDonald's officially says it doesn't certify any of its menu items as gluten-free and all menu items are prepared in shared areas, using shared cooking equipment and utensils.

Compared to other burger chains, like Five Guys and Wendy's, the McDonald's menu is overwhelmingly filled with gluten, and if you do modify menu items to make them more or less gluten-free, you risk cross-contamination. You'll also likely find yourself with what is more or less a pretty sad meal. Even the french fries — a menu item often safe on the majority of restaurant menus — are not gluten-free at McDonald's due to the fries' wheat-containing natural beef flavor. If you ignore the cross-contamination possibilities, you can order a burger or breakfast sandwich sans bun, but my experience doing so has resulted in near-inedible meals. Think Egg McMuffins thrown muffin-less into a cardboard burger box, so the cheese glues itself to the cardboard, rendering it useless, while the egg and bacon, due to the lack of bun, grow cold exceptionally quickly.