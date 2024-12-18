Can You Actually Eat Gluten-Free At Olive Garden?

The Olive Garden actually has a decent selection of gluten-sensitive items, starting with its pasta-less Zuppa Toscana soup (its main starch is potato) and house salad, provided you ask for no croutons. Its popular Italian salad dressing (which Olive Garden actually sells bottled) is also made out of non-gluten containing ingredients, though again, it's processed in a shared facility.

There are five adult entrees on the gluten-sensitive menu: Rotini pasta with marinara (the gluten-free pasta is made primarily out of brown rice flour), rotini with meat sauce, the 6-ounce sirloin, grilled chicken parmigiana, and the herb-grilled salmon. And there are three for kids, including grilled chicken with rotini, rotini with marinara, and rotini with meat sauce. Some entrees, including the steak and the salmon, as well as all three of the kids' meals, come with a side of broccoli, and the kids can swap out the green veg for grapes.

There are a few other items on the Olive Garden's menu that are also gluten-free, like its Italian sausage and sauteed shrimp (both of which can be added as a protein for a Create Your Own Pasta dish using gluten-free rotini). There are also French fries, but where those are concerned, the restaurant chain is refreshingly transparent about the fact that it does not have dedicated gluten-free fryers.