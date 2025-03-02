The Best Way To Reheat Rice For First-Day Fluffiness

When cooking staple foods like rice, it makes sense to cook a big batch. Whether you're parboiling rice first or trying the flipping trick for evenly-cooked rice on the stove, there's no use dirtying the pot for just one serve. After all, you can use rice in so many dishes throughout the week — think fried rice, risotto, or even creamy rice pudding made with leftover rice.

As long as you store and reheat rice correctly, it's great for meal prep. The downside to leftover rice, though, is that it can often become dry or stick together in clumps. Sure, it's edible, but we wouldn't be fooling anybody if we told them it's fresh. So, here's a handy trick for reheating your rice to get it back to first-day fluffiness. While there are several methods you can use, the important thing for all of them is to add a splash of water to the rice before you reheat it.

You'll want to keep your rice covered while heating, because the trapped steam is key to fluffing your rice back up and containing moisture. You only need a few spoonfuls of water since creating steam is the main goal, not re-soaking the grains.