What Does It Mean When Rice Is Parboiled?

I've definitely strolled down the aisle of my local supermarket countless times, thinking to myself, "Parboiled rice, Jasmine rice, Arborio rice ... hmmm, probably doesn't matter that much, I'll just get whatever looks like what I normally get." Turns out, there's more to parboiled rice than trivial details.

Parboiled rice, or converted rice, is created by soaking, steaming, and drying the grain while it's still in its outer husk to improve the flavor of the rice and its cooking properties. Whether you're looking for something easy to prepare or something versatile that allows for experimenting with ingredients, parboiled rice is a fantastic choice for various recipes, and it has a bunch of health benefits as well.

Parboiled rice can be the first step to making better cuisine, especially in situations where clumping and mushy rice is entirely undesirable (as with most rice dishes, you really need to rinse off the excess starch first). When it comes to pilafs, perfect fried rice (and I mean perfect), or casseroles, parboiled rice is the best because the grains remain distinct. Its slightly nutty flavor also makes it a great base for curries or stews, taking the dish to another level without overdoing it. Because of its pre-steamed nature, parboiled rice cooks faster than brown rice but offers more structure than white rice; it's an ingredient that works well as a side dish or the main attraction.