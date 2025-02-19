How Late Is Too Late To Eat Leftover Fast Food Burgers And Fries?

Fast food is naturally meant to be served and eaten as soon as possible, but sometimes that Wendy's Grand Slam Burger is just too much for one sitting. In this economy, there's also no reason to let a juicy burger and french fries combo go to waste.

So, you put the stacked burger aside and cover the french fries for another time. But does that half burger and fries have to be eaten for breakfast or can it be reheated next week?

Depending on how you store the leftovers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises that cooked beef can be good for up to four months. A burger placed in the refrigerator will only be good for up to three or four days, but freezing the burger will give it more time. Unfortunately, in the case of french fries, you're on a shorter timeline of about two days, so a week might be too little too late to enjoy your leftover spuds from the refrigerator. If you follow the proper storage steps, your fries could last up to six months in the freezer.

Whether you think it's impressive or a little disturbing, McDonald's burgers have been known to appear pristine even after years of improper storage conditions. That doesn't mean you should eat the leftover Big Mac that's been sitting in your car for the past two weeks. Instead, use these tips for storage and reheating so that your cheeseburger and fries are almost as good as the day they first hit your plate.