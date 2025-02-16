Why Breakfast And Dinner Sausage Taste So Different
Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, sausage is one of those meats that you can eat at almost any time of the day. It's not just versatile in meals, it also has a range of names and flavors depending on when you eat it. You've got breakfast links, sausage patties, the list goes on; but depending on which ones you choose, the flavor profile changes too. For breakfast, you might grab the classic Jimmy Dean sausage from the freezer or run to Hardee's when its breakfast menu is still on. Breakfast sausage is typically sweeter, pairing perfectly with your classic American breakfast of pancakes and eggs. But when we move into dinner territory, another genre of sausage comes into play, and with it, savory and earthy spices. So, what makes these sausages so different?
Breakfast sausage is known for its sweet and mild flavor. Often made with pork or beef, it's seasoned with sage, salt, pepper, and sometimes thyme. Many companies add maple syrup or brown sugar to sweeten the deal. However, gluten-free friends, beware — some breakfast sausages contain additives like wheat or malt, so it's always best to check the labels.
Dinner sausage, on the other hand, is usually savory and can come in hot, mild, or sweet varieties. Like breakfast sausage, it's often made with pork or beef, but it stands apart with its own blend of seasonings. What seasonings are used exactly depends on the type of sausage. Italian sausage, for example, uses classic Italian seasonings. So, while breakfast sausage leans towards sweet, dinner sausage favors savory, making some fun flavor pairings no matter the meal.
How to pair your breakfast and dinner sausage?
How can you mix and match these breakfast and dinner sausages? If you're sticking to tradition, breakfast sausage is perfect alongside a hearty plate of fluffy scrambled eggs, maybe with a side of fruit to balance it out. For a twist on your morning routine try the viral loaded cereal and add some protein on the side with breakfast sausage. It's an unconventional, but tasty, way to start your day.
For those who prefer savory meals, dinner sausage shines in pasta dishes, over rice, or with roasted vegetables. Try it in orecchiette and in stuffed shells or chop it up into small pieces to stir into a sauce. You can add it to your deep dish for a slice of meat lover's pizza. With endless possibilities, it's a sure bet that both breakfast and dinner sausage will spice up your meals. Whether you're a sweet or savory person, there's room for both dinner and breakfast sausages on your plate, no matter the time of day.