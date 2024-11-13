What Time Does Hardee's Stop Serving Breakfast?

Each morning can feel monotonous when it comes to breakfast. Eggs, cereal, and granola can quickly lose their appeal. Sometimes, the best option is simply to grab a bite out. Since introducing breakfast to the menu in 1977, Hardee's has become a go-to destination for customers craving a quick coffee and delicious breakfast sandwich. Although Hardees provides a refreshing start to the day, customers must make it in time, as once the afternoon begins, the breakfast menu is no longer available.

Breakfast hours at Hardee's vary by location, typically starting around 5 or 6 a.m. and concluding at 10:30 in the morning. This schedule may not accommodate late risers, but it accommodates the morning crowd looking for a satisfying meal before beginning the day. In 2019, Hardee's extended breakfast until 2 p.m. to appeal to brunch enthusiasts. However, this attempt fell short, resulting in a quick return to its original closing time of 10:30 a.m.