What Time Does Hardee's Stop Serving Breakfast?
Each morning can feel monotonous when it comes to breakfast. Eggs, cereal, and granola can quickly lose their appeal. Sometimes, the best option is simply to grab a bite out. Since introducing breakfast to the menu in 1977, Hardee's has become a go-to destination for customers craving a quick coffee and delicious breakfast sandwich. Although Hardees provides a refreshing start to the day, customers must make it in time, as once the afternoon begins, the breakfast menu is no longer available.
Breakfast hours at Hardee's vary by location, typically starting around 5 or 6 a.m. and concluding at 10:30 in the morning. This schedule may not accommodate late risers, but it accommodates the morning crowd looking for a satisfying meal before beginning the day. In 2019, Hardee's extended breakfast until 2 p.m. to appeal to brunch enthusiasts. However, this attempt fell short, resulting in a quick return to its original closing time of 10:30 a.m.
What's for breakfast?
Operating in over 30 states, Hardee's serves its iconic biscuits bright and early, ready for the morning commute whether it's a sunny Monday or a rainy Wednesday. The menu includes a variety of breakfast combos, featuring biscuit sandwiches paired with hash rounds (Hardee's take on hashbrowns). One standout combo is the 2 for 5 deal enticing customers to "mix and match" favorites like the French toast dips and the biscuits 'n' gravy meal. With such a mouthwatering selection, even those who typically skip breakfast might find themselves tempted by Hardee's savory offerings, making mornings a little more tolerable.
Hardees isn't alone in its morning-only sentiment. Other popular chain restaurants like McDonalds, Wendy's, and Taco Bell conclude breakfast by 10:30 or 11 in the morning. While it can be unfortunate when breakfast cravings strike in the evening, a quick visit to Hardee's before the cut-off ensures a fulfilled craving. Those who wake up a few minutes early will be rewarded with a breakfast that could make them reconsider their night owl tendencies, enjoying the comforting taste of made-from-scratch biscuits and breakfast burritos before they're done for the day.