The Odd Napkin Etiquette Rule You're Probably Breaking When Dining Out

Etiquette remains an essential part of fine dining, despite the more casual approach many take toward meals these days. While we may not worry about etiquette as we grab a quick bite in casual attire at fast food restaurants, the principles of good manners still play a role in ensuring an elegant dining experience.

When it comes to napkin etiquette, it's important to remember the "dab, don't rub" guidance. It's not just a vague recommendation — it's a formal rule that governs how you handle your napkin. While simply wiping your face with a swiping motion might feel natural, this is not the proper way to go about it. The napkin should never be crumpled, especially when you're cleaning up smudges on your face.

Instead, open the folds slightly and dab your face with the inside — this ensures your mess stays hidden. Using both hands to gently bring the cloth to your mouth keeps you looking sophisticated as you make sure that your face is stain-free. Once finished dabbing your mouth, fold the napkin back and place it on top of your lap.