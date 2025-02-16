The Odd Napkin Etiquette Rule You're Probably Breaking When Dining Out
Etiquette remains an essential part of fine dining, despite the more casual approach many take toward meals these days. While we may not worry about etiquette as we grab a quick bite in casual attire at fast food restaurants, the principles of good manners still play a role in ensuring an elegant dining experience.
When it comes to napkin etiquette, it's important to remember the "dab, don't rub" guidance. It's not just a vague recommendation — it's a formal rule that governs how you handle your napkin. While simply wiping your face with a swiping motion might feel natural, this is not the proper way to go about it. The napkin should never be crumpled, especially when you're cleaning up smudges on your face.
Instead, open the folds slightly and dab your face with the inside — this ensures your mess stays hidden. Using both hands to gently bring the cloth to your mouth keeps you looking sophisticated as you make sure that your face is stain-free. Once finished dabbing your mouth, fold the napkin back and place it on top of your lap.
More fine dining rules to keep in mind
Another commonly overlooked rule involves the napkin's placement after you finish the meal. Always set the napkin to the left of your plate once you're done, not on it. These small touches show respect for the meal, your fellow diners, and the establishment. Another etiquette crime you could unknowingly commit is regarding food consumption. Specifically, it is important to leave a bite or two on your plate. While this may seem wasteful, it is improper to clear your plate entirely at a fine dining event. This rule is meant to show that you are perfectly satisfied, whereas a completely empty plate could signal that you weren't served enough food and are still hungry.
Today, French-inspired etiquette remains dominant in many Western cultures, but different countries have their own sets of dining rules. For example, Brits and Americans use forks and knives differently, and there are specific etiquette mistakes you are likely making at Japanese restaurants. That being said, dining etiquette really is like a secret society of manners, where the tiniest detail can make or break your image. So the next time you find yourself at a fine dining restaurant, don't just eat, but embrace the sophisticated (and sometimes ridiculous) rules that make fine dining a class act.