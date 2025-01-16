Why Brits And Americans Use Forks And Knives Differently

At some point in your childhood, you probably remember learning proper table manners from your parents (or perhaps from your favorite movie). The basics — using utensils instead of your fingers and a napkin instead of your shirt — are ingrained in most of us. Having proper manners at the dinner table seems relatively universal but, in reality, some things are taught differently depending on one's geographical location. Take Britain, for example. Home of the royals and hearty dishes like fish and chips, the Brits have a different approach to eating with forks and knives compared with Americans. In Britain, people generally hold their fork in the left hand and their knife in the right; it's as simple as that.

In contrast, Americans have long been using what's known as the "cut-and-switch" method: They typically start with a knife in their right hand and a fork in their left and cut their food this way. Once finished, they transfer the fork to their right hand and continue eating. There's usually a rhyme or reason for (mostly) everything in history. Theories suggest that the cut-and-switch method was popular in France until the mid-1800s and that Americans likely picked up the trend from there. Although France isn't using the cut-and-switch method anymore, a good portion of the U.S. still dines this way.