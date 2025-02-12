The Waffle Addition That Gives You An Unexpectedly Sweeter Breakfast

There's no doubt that fresh corn is the sweetest and crunchiest option for your waffles, but whether it's the best choice depends on the texture you're going for. Canned corn, while softer, still delivers that same sweetness, and blends smoothly into the fluffy texture of the waffle when you bite into it — plus it's very convenient. Use a good brand of canned corn for the best results. Frozen corn, on the other hand, can sometimes become a bit rubbery – but it can still work. Just make sure the kernels are cooked before adding them to the batter.

Whatever form you choose, don't toss the leftover corn cob when it's done — it's perfect for other recipes, too. And if you've got any leftover waffles, you can store them in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to two days. Pro tip: Air fry them when reheating to bring back that crispy bite. No one likes soggy waffles.

Waffles aren't the only place for corn to shine. Sweet corn ice cream is a creamy treat that could even top your corn waffles for an extra helping of the yellow vegetable. If you're more of a bread fan, corn cake is another tasty option. Or why not try a corn pudding to put sweet corn's flavor profile front and center? Whether you're a die-hard sweet corn fan, or just testing out new recipes, corn may be the new addition you're looking for in your waffles and other sweet treats.