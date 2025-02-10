Why A Fish Spatula Is A Must-Have In Your Kitchen Arsenal

The defining feature of a fish spatula is its slightly longer (typically six to eight inches) slotted stainless steel blade with a sharp angled edge. This flexible blade may be designed to handle fish, but in function it's perfect for delicately sliding under just about any food that has a tendency to stick to pans or fall apart. With the aid of a handy fish spatula, you'll be effortlessly flipping everything from pancakes and fried eggs to omelets and quesadillas in no time.

Fish spatulas are also the ultimate tool for efficiently tossing sheet-pan roasted veggies, safely transferring ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies and other baked goods to the cooling rack, and even breaking up ground chuck (or ground beef, which isn't the same thing). It's also great for flipping burgers, as the fat can just drip through the slats of the utensil.

If that's not enough for you, the fish spatula is praised by many as the perfect partner for cast iron cookware. However, it's best to avoid using stainless steel fish spatulas (or any metal utensils) with nonstick pans – try a silicone-lined version to avoid scratching the pan's surface. Speaking of pans, the humble fish spatula also comes in clutch when cleaning crusty cast iron or scraping off sooty sheet pans. From flipping and frying to scraping and sauteing, the small but mighty fish spatula is a multipurpose must-have that more than pulls its weight in any kitchen arsenal.