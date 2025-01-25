Ground Chuck Vs. Ground Beef: What's The Difference?

The labels on the ground meat in the beef section of the grocery store don't tell much about what's inside the package. The label may say ground beef but there's a similar-looking meat labeled ground chuck. But it all looks the same under the plastic packaging. However, there are differences between ground beef and ground chuck, which have to do with flavor, fat content, and their origins in the cow. The primary difference is where on the cow the meat comes from. Ground chuck is from the shoulder of the cow (also known as the chuck primal). Ground beef, however, can come from various parts of the cow and sometimes even from several different cows. Ground beef is sometimes preferred to ground chuck (despite the meat quality and origins) when it contains less fat and is labeled "lean."

Primal cuts are the sections the carcass is separated into when it's butchered. The four main primal cuts are the chuck (shoulder), loin, ribs, and round (rump and hind legs). Ground chuck only comes from the chuck primal cut. The shoulder is further butchered into beef products like chuck roasts (blade and cross rib), the ranch steak, chuck eye steak, shoulder steak, and more.