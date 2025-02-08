The Trick To Getting Every Bit Of Meat From Cooked Lobster Legs

While this succulent oceanic bug was once deemed garbage rather than gourmet, these days lobster comes with a hefty price tag compared to some other seafood options. So when you buy yours, you should wring every last morsel out of its expensive little body. Preparing the crustacean itself can be a little daunting if you aren't used to it — unless you go for something like Costco's naked lobsters, of course. But there are plenty of hacks if you want to eat lobster like a connoisseur. The meat from the claws and tail is pretty easy to reach, for example. One thing you might not have tried, however, is trying to eat the lobster legs.

Lobsters have ten legs, and yet we only pay attention to the claws. Why? Sure, the meat there is bountiful. But that leaves eight whole legs just languishing on the plate — even though they're full of delectable and especially sweet meat, too. Instead of throwing them out, or trying some fancy knife maneuver that could land you in the hospital, there's one easy trick you should try. All you need is your trusty rolling pin.

The rolling pin hack is exactly as simple as it sounds. Just twist off a lobster leg, cut the knuckle open, and roll over it with the pin. Move the utensil from the pointed end of the leg to the open end, and the delicious meat inside should pop right out in one piece, like toothpaste from a tube.