The Trick To Getting Every Bit Of Meat From Cooked Lobster Legs
While this succulent oceanic bug was once deemed garbage rather than gourmet, these days lobster comes with a hefty price tag compared to some other seafood options. So when you buy yours, you should wring every last morsel out of its expensive little body. Preparing the crustacean itself can be a little daunting if you aren't used to it — unless you go for something like Costco's naked lobsters, of course. But there are plenty of hacks if you want to eat lobster like a connoisseur. The meat from the claws and tail is pretty easy to reach, for example. One thing you might not have tried, however, is trying to eat the lobster legs.
Lobsters have ten legs, and yet we only pay attention to the claws. Why? Sure, the meat there is bountiful. But that leaves eight whole legs just languishing on the plate — even though they're full of delectable and especially sweet meat, too. Instead of throwing them out, or trying some fancy knife maneuver that could land you in the hospital, there's one easy trick you should try. All you need is your trusty rolling pin.
The rolling pin hack is exactly as simple as it sounds. Just twist off a lobster leg, cut the knuckle open, and roll over it with the pin. Move the utensil from the pointed end of the leg to the open end, and the delicious meat inside should pop right out in one piece, like toothpaste from a tube.
Tips for getting every last morsel of lobster leg meat
To make the most out of the rolling pin hack, you may find it easiest to do it while the lobster is still fairly warm, but not too hot to handle. At this temperature, the meat is tender so you can work it out easily, but it's not so soft that you risk turning it into leg paste inside of the shell. Use even pressure, keeping the lobster leg in the center of your rolling pin. Move slowly so you don't squish any of the meat. You should also work on a cutting board or another clean surface, since the meat will pop right out of the open end and land on whatever the leg is resting on.
The rolling pin hack can empty your lobster legs in no time, leaving you with a bit of extra meat to snack on. If you're feeling fancy, you could instead take that meat and use it to make a flavorful lobster bisque or a delicious lobster roll. It's a great add-in for garlic seafood pasta, too. Sure, the amount you get from these little, spindly legs isn't quite as beefy as the meat from the body or claws, but a few tablespoons of extra lobster is worth its weight in gold here.
If you don't have a rolling pin, you could use a thin skewer to remove the meat from the legs. Or if you're in a restaurant (or don't have access to any additional utensils), just try sucking out the leg meat instead. But don't be shy about grabbing those lobster legs and extracting every last bit of goodness. After all, you paid for it.