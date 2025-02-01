'Naked' Costco Lobsters: Convenient Or Creepy?

There's something about us lobster fanatics; we're ready and willing to go to the greatest lengths to secure the perfect bite of delicious, buttery lobster. It's truly our ultimate indulgence, and lobster's high cost doesn't deter us one bit! Now, Costco is giving us lobster fans something a little different than what we usually think of when we bring out the fork and shell crackers: The store is selling lobsters, but they're naked.

What Frankenstein mind of a visionary dreamt this up and brought this thing to life? Is it creepy or just convenient? Think about it — whole lobsters with the shells already removed offer all the meat without the struggle of cracking and digging. They're perfect for anyone who loves lobster but hates the effort it takes to get to the good stuff.

On the other hand, the idea of a lobster stripped bare can feel, well, a little unsettling. Are these lobsters a time-saving miracle or just plain weird? It all depends on what's most important to you.