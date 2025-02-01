'Naked' Costco Lobsters: Convenient Or Creepy?
There's something about us lobster fanatics; we're ready and willing to go to the greatest lengths to secure the perfect bite of delicious, buttery lobster. It's truly our ultimate indulgence, and lobster's high cost doesn't deter us one bit! Now, Costco is giving us lobster fans something a little different than what we usually think of when we bring out the fork and shell crackers: The store is selling lobsters, but they're naked.
What Frankenstein mind of a visionary dreamt this up and brought this thing to life? Is it creepy or just convenient? Think about it — whole lobsters with the shells already removed offer all the meat without the struggle of cracking and digging. They're perfect for anyone who loves lobster but hates the effort it takes to get to the good stuff.
On the other hand, the idea of a lobster stripped bare can feel, well, a little unsettling. Are these lobsters a time-saving miracle or just plain weird? It all depends on what's most important to you.
Shell-free lobster is stress-free lobster
So, I'm sort of on the fence about this one. Once I got over the fact that it looked like something out of "The Last of Us," I was willing to consider it in a more positive, albeit creepy, light. Aside from it being weird to call the lobster "naked," I don't think it matters to me all that much. Costco has trespassed into the realm of the inconceivable and brought us full lobsters (about six or so ounces of pure meat), ready to be cooked and consumed with none of the dirty work we're accustomed to. You save so much time not having to deal with the shell.
If you're used to working with lobster, then you understand the value of being able to whip up a quick lobster pasta at the drop of a hat. After cooking them right in the pack along with the provided herb butter, you can add chunks of lobster to a creamy bisque or finish off a breakfast salad with truly minimal work. And, since the shell is removed, you get every last bit of meat, maximizing the value of your purchase.
You can easily sauté the lobster in garlic butter, layer it into a lobster roll, or even use it to create a show-stopping lobster mac and cheese. By skipping the shell-cracking process, you can focus entirely on the flavors and presentation, making lobster dishes more accessible for weeknight meals or entertaining.
What about the whole lobster experience?
Here's where it gets a little divisive. Those that like to eat lobster like a connoisseur might argue that a big part of the joy is in the experience — the cracking of the claws, the pulling of the tail, and the satisfaction of working for each bite. Without the shell, some might say the lobster feels, well, a bit naked, taking away the ritual that makes lobster dinners so memorable. Plus, you don't have leftover shells to transform into homemade seafood stock.
But for others, the lack of a shell is a blessing, removing barriers to enjoying this delicacy. While a shell-less lobster may look a little unusual, it's still the same sweet, tender meat that makes lobster so beloved. Ultimately, it comes down to preference: Are you here for the flavor alone, or do you love the process as much as the food? Either way, Costco's naked lobsters offer a unique option that makes this delight more accessible, and maybe a little less intimidating, for the average shopper.