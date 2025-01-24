10 Myths About Fast Food Ingredients Debunked

Fast food has been an everyday part of modern society for so long, it's hard to imagine where we'd be without it. How could society function without easy, immediate access to delicious treats? Where would we get our daily recommended dose of nuggets?! Like many other conveniences of modern society, fast food chains have also been the target of a wide range of rumors, myths and misinformation, especially about their ingredients. After all, we all want to know what we're eating. And it doesn't help that all fast food outlets are secretive about their recipes, which only encourages us to speculate (and obsess over) what restaurants are actually putting in our food. For example, should we believe the old myth that McDonald's burgers actually made from worm meat? And who knows what disgusting substances might be lurking in the "secret sauce?" Why else would they keep it so secret?

And the problem's only gotten worse since the rise of the internet. While gross food rumors used to be confined to playground gossip, they can now be spread, e-mailed, and infinitely memed directly into your favorite aunt's Facebook account, before eventually getting picked up by even reputable news agencies. That's why we've compiled, researched, and debunked the biggest fast food ingredient myths for you. So you can just sit back and enjoy your McDonald's burger in peace, secure in the knowledge that it's completely worm-meat free.