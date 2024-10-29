Subway Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Skimping On Meat
Subway has had a list of legal issues almost as long as its sandwiches over the years, and the most recent accuses the chain of misleading its customers. A class action lawsuit has been filed against the company alleging that its sandwiches contain one-third of the meat that it advertises them to have. The proceedings, filed in Brooklyn, specifically call out the brand's Steak & Cheese sandwich.
The fast food chain generally advertises the meal as having meat piled high, but the lawsuit claims — along with photos — they're more bread than filling. One complainant claims to have purchased the sandwich for $7.61, not knowing the advertisements for it showed 200% more meat than what was served. Subway is no stranger to these types of accusations. Back in 2021, the Subway tuna lawsuit began with two complainants alleging the company does not use actual tuna. This claim was based on independent lab tests and samples taken from Subway sandwiches. The legal battle dragged on into 2023 but was eventually dismissed.
This latest lawsuit seeks damages for customers in New York who purchased sandwiches from Subway over the last three years. The company is accused of violating consumer protection laws in the state by serving these unfulfilling meals.
Other major fast food lawsuits
Subway's alleged lack of meat isn't the first time a fast food brand has landed itself in legal trouble over its menu offerings. Both Burger King and Arby's have faced similar legal action within the past two years.
While Burger King is known for letting people have it their way, it was accused of misleading customers about the size of its flagship offering, the Whopper. Filed in 2023, the lawsuit alleged that the chain's menu boards make the Whopper appear 35% larger than it actually is, with more than double the meat than what is actually served in restaurants. Meanwhile, Arby's, specifically known for having "the meats," was directly accused of skimping on the roast beef slices in its sandwiches. In fact, the lawsuit alleged that its sandwiches actually contain only half the meats advertised and claimed the brand doesn't use rare roast beef in its Double Beef 'N Cheddar sandwich as is advertised.
Courts are still figuring out whether brands are misleading customers with false advertisements. It's possible the public simply needs to exercise some common sense in understanding not every advertisement can be taken literally. What we can say is that Subway's Sidekicks menu is better equipped to satisfy cravings without potential legal action (at least we hope not).