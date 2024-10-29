Subway Faces Lawsuit For Allegedly Skimping On Meat

Subway has had a list of legal issues almost as long as its sandwiches over the years, and the most recent accuses the chain of misleading its customers. A class action lawsuit has been filed against the company alleging that its sandwiches contain one-third of the meat that it advertises them to have. The proceedings, filed in Brooklyn, specifically call out the brand's Steak & Cheese sandwich.

The fast food chain generally advertises the meal as having meat piled high, but the lawsuit claims — along with photos — they're more bread than filling. One complainant claims to have purchased the sandwich for $7.61, not knowing the advertisements for it showed 200% more meat than what was served. Subway is no stranger to these types of accusations. Back in 2021, the Subway tuna lawsuit began with two complainants alleging the company does not use actual tuna. This claim was based on independent lab tests and samples taken from Subway sandwiches. The legal battle dragged on into 2023 but was eventually dismissed.

This latest lawsuit seeks damages for customers in New York who purchased sandwiches from Subway over the last three years. The company is accused of violating consumer protection laws in the state by serving these unfulfilling meals.