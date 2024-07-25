Are Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists Really Made From Pasta?

Duros start out hard and dry, but once they're fried, they turn into a crisp snack that is light and puffy in texture. They're mainly made with wheat flour but also contain additions such as corn starch. One particular ingredient that allows them to expand once they hit the fryer oil is baking soda. Baking soda helps create tiny bubbles that make the duros puff up. Street vendors in my neighborhood often sell them in giant bags on their carts alongside elotes (we highly suggest you make elotes at home), cups of fresh cut-up fruit, and other snacks.

Duros come in multiple shapes, like rectangular crisps, wagon wheels, and those familiar twists you already know thanks to Taco Bell. If you don't have friendly neighborhood vendors like mine, you can buy uncooked duros in their dry pasta-like form online, and fry them at home on your stovetop. In my experience, you can either eat them straight from the bag or dress them with savory ingredients such as a dash of hot sauce or chile powder and a squeeze of lime juice. But of course, you can dust them in cinnamon sugar too, if you're looking for that Cinnamon Twist flavor.

So no, Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists aren't made out of pasta, and, if you try frying rotini in oil, you'll be sorely disappointed (and possibly wondering if you chipped some teeth). It might just be easier to hit the drive-thru, but if you want to make your own version, now you know exactly what to search for before embarking on your own cinnamon-dusted journey.

