What Really Makes Popular Fast Food Items So Delicious?

Fast food restaurants are undeniably attractive given the relatively low cost and convenience. Yet no matter what type of cuisine is sold, one thing is true of every fast food chain with a global presence: it serves really tasty products. In fact, the main reason why so many fast food items have developed fans in every corner of the globe is because they're delicious.

That's by design, of course. Virtually everything found on a fast food menu is the result of calculated efforts by teams of chefs and food scientists in corporate kitchens, ensuring the products are utterly delectable. This process requires the manipulation of fat, sugar, and salt, but also a fair amount of trial and error — leading to menu items that are repeatable, scalable, and consistently the same chainwide.

Beyond the familiarity of fast food favorites (and their distinctive flavors), there's often a semi-secretive process, unexpected additions, or special techniques involved, as well. There's a reason why many popular fast food items don't taste like anything else in the world, after all. With that in mind, here's what really makes some of the most popular fast food items so wonderfully iconic and delicious.

