The Swap That Makes Eggnog Totally Dairy-Free

When the deliciously creamy eggnog reappears on store shelves it's hard not to grab a carton. But there's one thing that's always certain about eggnog — it's packed with dairy. With its main ingredients of eggs, milk, and cream, there's no hiding the fact that eggnog is practically lactose-lover's dream. While there are plenty of dairy-free store-bought eggnogs out there, some don't quite hit the nostalgic spots like Christmas movies, tree decorating, or a snowflake dusted window.

Why? Well, maybe the consistency isn't as decadent as eggnog with dairy, or the taste feels slightly different. However, the classic holiday stomach ache from sipping one too many eggnogs without a Lactaid might have a solution this holiday season — coconut milk. For a dairy-free, vegan version of eggnog, you'll need to swap out the eggs too, which simply means adding some cashews, dates, and those signature spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

A splash of maple syrup for sweetness is a must, and if you're feeling festive, why not toss in a dash of pumpkin spice for that fall flair? This easy dairy-free swap not only makes eggnog accessible to more people with dietary restrictions, but it also adds a fun, tasty twist to your holiday drink rotation.