The Swap That Makes Eggnog Totally Dairy-Free
When the deliciously creamy eggnog reappears on store shelves it's hard not to grab a carton. But there's one thing that's always certain about eggnog — it's packed with dairy. With its main ingredients of eggs, milk, and cream, there's no hiding the fact that eggnog is practically lactose-lover's dream. While there are plenty of dairy-free store-bought eggnogs out there, some don't quite hit the nostalgic spots like Christmas movies, tree decorating, or a snowflake dusted window.
Why? Well, maybe the consistency isn't as decadent as eggnog with dairy, or the taste feels slightly different. However, the classic holiday stomach ache from sipping one too many eggnogs without a Lactaid might have a solution this holiday season — coconut milk. For a dairy-free, vegan version of eggnog, you'll need to swap out the eggs too, which simply means adding some cashews, dates, and those signature spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
A splash of maple syrup for sweetness is a must, and if you're feeling festive, why not toss in a dash of pumpkin spice for that fall flair? This easy dairy-free swap not only makes eggnog accessible to more people with dietary restrictions, but it also adds a fun, tasty twist to your holiday drink rotation.
The tips and tricks for the perfect dairy-free eggnog.
Coconut milk is a key player when crafting the perfect dairy-free eggnog. While it's true that coconut milk can add a hint of sweetness and subtle coconut flavor, opting for unsweetened coconut milk can tone down the flavor in your recipe. Regardless, full-fat coconut milk is a game changer for achieving the rich, creamy consistency that mimics traditional eggnog — and it complements rum beautifully if you're opting for the spiked version. For those who want a non-vegan twist, adding bacon-infused vodka, or bacon itself to your eggnog invites an unexpected savory twist that pairs surprisingly well with warm spices.
To perfect your eggnog's consistency, focus on the prep. Soak your dates and cashews the night before, or if you're on a time crunch, simply toss them in boiling water for an hour. Be sure to drain and rinse before blending. Soaking allows the cashews to absorb the water and expand, creating a creamier texture when blended.
When it comes to blending, don't rush the process. The longer you blend, the smoothen and more cohesive the results will be. A thorough mix ensures the consistency is perfectly silky, so take your time. The coconut milk and cashews work together to give the eggnog the kind of creamy body that dairy would usually provide. Regardless of the version of eggnog you made, be sure to check for any signs of expiration before sipping after a few days in the refrigerator. So, whether you're making dairy-free eggnog for the first time or the hundredth, remember the key to the perfect eggnog is all in the balance of creamy textures, rich flavors, and the right touch of festive spirit.