How Long Does Eggnog Stay Good For After Opening

Since there are a variety of eggnogs on the market, as well as recipes online, their expirations can vary. Eggnog from the grocery store has a bit more life to it than homemade. It lasts around 3 to 5 as long as it's refrigerated, whereas homemade eggnog tends to last only about 2 to 4 days, according to the FDA. The administration recommends that if you choose the freezing route, commercially purchased eggnog can last up to six months, but homemade eggnog should not be frozen. Just remember if you freeze your eggnog, be sure not to leave it out to thaw when ready for consumption, as it can easily spoil.

To ensure your eggnog hasn't grown bacteria or expired without you knowing, look out for a few telltale signs of expiration. When opening the container storing your drink, does it smell sour, similar to how milk smells when it's expired — but maybe with a hint of cinnamon this time? If yes, toss it in the trash. If your nose can't tell, pour it into a glass and check if there is a lumpy consistency. If there is, dump it. Lastly, if the traditional slightly yellow color has changed or become less vibrant, it means it's time to make a new batch. If you're unsure about your eggnog this holiday season, try a peppermint milk-infused drink or a rich hot chocolate instead.