The Savory Breakfast Staple You Should Be Sneaking Into Your Eggnog
Eggnog is the quintessential holiday drink that everyone seems to have at least one glass of a year. It's a versatile treat — served with alcohol, homemade, store-bought, or even with bacon. The addition of bacon gives the drink a savory kick, plus it doubles as a tasty snack for when you're finished sipping. Just remember to check the expiration date on that eggnog, or you might end up with more than just a holiday hangover.
Much like a Bloody Mary, eggnog can be garnished with crispy bacon, but there's more to it than just a savory finish. A true bacon-infused eggnog isn't just about adding bacon, but bacon grease too. It can feel a bit off-putting but a couple of tablespoons mixed into your eggnog creates a sweet-salty treat perfect for any holiday party.
To cut the taste of bacon and make the beverage slightly smoky, add rum. Light rum is the go-to alcohol, but if you're all in on the bacon, bacon-infused vodka is a game changer. This mouthwatering flavor combination isn't new either, bacon grease has been used before in bacon Old Fashioneds, but by adding a few tablespoons of it to your eggnog you create a deliciously blended and spiced holiday drink.
Can you find a balance between the distinct flavors of bacon and eggnog?
Don't be discouraged by all the bacon elements in your drink. The warm spices of cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg help balance everything within your nog. Cinnamon adds sweetness, while nutmeg adds a nutty richness that complements the bacon, and cloves deliver a sharp, fragrant kick. On its own, bacon grease in eggnog might sound unusual, but rum ties it all together, making the flavors work in harmony. It's not traditional, but it is undeniably tasty.
If you're particular about your holiday drinks, you can always tone down the bacon flavor with toppings like whipped cream or a cinnamon-sugar rim. Or, if you want to go all in, top it with bacon bits, add more bacon grease, or infused vodka. Like any great salty and sweet duos — think chocolate-covered pretzels and salted caramel — it's hard to go wrong, especially when you're mixing two American classics — bacon and eggnog. So why not give spiked bacon eggnog a shot this Christmas?