The Savory Breakfast Staple You Should Be Sneaking Into Your Eggnog

Eggnog is the quintessential holiday drink that everyone seems to have at least one glass of a year. It's a versatile treat — served with alcohol, homemade, store-bought, or even with bacon. The addition of bacon gives the drink a savory kick, plus it doubles as a tasty snack for when you're finished sipping. Just remember to check the expiration date on that eggnog, or you might end up with more than just a holiday hangover.

Much like a Bloody Mary, eggnog can be garnished with crispy bacon, but there's more to it than just a savory finish. A true bacon-infused eggnog isn't just about adding bacon, but bacon grease too. It can feel a bit off-putting but a couple of tablespoons mixed into your eggnog creates a sweet-salty treat perfect for any holiday party.

To cut the taste of bacon and make the beverage slightly smoky, add rum. Light rum is the go-to alcohol, but if you're all in on the bacon, bacon-infused vodka is a game changer. This mouthwatering flavor combination isn't new either, bacon grease has been used before in bacon Old Fashioneds, but by adding a few tablespoons of it to your eggnog you create a deliciously blended and spiced holiday drink.