Don't Throw Away Your Avocado Shells — Use Them To Serve Guacamole

One of the most talked about issues in the culinary world is the prospect of food waste, and what chefs/restaurants can do to reduce their impact. About a fifth of the food produced for human consumption is wasted or lost by the end of the year — that's enough to feed about 3 billion people. And while a single home chef reusing their avocado shells may not seem like it could make such an impact on a number that large, every little bit does make a difference.

Guacamole served in avocado shells is just one playful example of reusing a fruit/vegetable shell to serve the dish. There are plenty of Jell-O shot recipes that call for pouring the gelatin into orange rinds or cherry cordials, reducing the need for those tiny plastic containers that we all hate anyway. Or whole peppers stuffed to the brim with meats and cheeses, no forks and knives necessary. Think about those beach vacations where you've seen tropical smoothies served in coconut shells, pineapple halves, or watermelon rinds.

These outside-of-the-box uses not only make the dishes stand out but also reduce waste while bringing a fun, natural touch to the meal. So, next time you're looking to impress, skip the bowl and serve that guacamole in its avocado shell, because nothing says "gourmet" like a snack in its own biodegradable packaging!