Don't Throw Away Your Avocado Shells — Use Them To Serve Guacamole
Guacamole is delicious served at backyard barbecues, casual dinner nights, and Super Bowl watch parties – heck, it's delicious on any occasion, no excuse needed. Guacamole dates back over 500 years ago, but the recipe continues to evolve little by little with each generation. To give your guacamole a fun, modern twist, skip the expense of new serving bowls and embrace a creative, eco-conscious choice: serve the guacamole directly in the avocado shells! This easy trick not only reduces the need for washing additional dishes but also adds a delightful touch to your presentation.
Whether you're grilling the avocados or adding pico de gallo, changing up the way you serve guacamole is just another step in the evolution of the tradition. An average recipe for homemade guacamole calls for two avocados, but depending on how much you want to make, you might have more like four to six avocado shells — perfect for using as dipping bowls. After all the mashing and mixing, seasoning, and squeezing lime juice, scoop up the guacamole mixture with a spoon and transfer it into the empty avocado shells. For more stability, place the guacamole-filled avocado shells onto a plate of tortilla chips, that way guests have easy access to the fun and interactive appetizer.
Reusing the avocado shells gives your guacamole an exciting, waste-free twist
One of the most talked about issues in the culinary world is the prospect of food waste, and what chefs/restaurants can do to reduce their impact. About a fifth of the food produced for human consumption is wasted or lost by the end of the year — that's enough to feed about 3 billion people. And while a single home chef reusing their avocado shells may not seem like it could make such an impact on a number that large, every little bit does make a difference.
Guacamole served in avocado shells is just one playful example of reusing a fruit/vegetable shell to serve the dish. There are plenty of Jell-O shot recipes that call for pouring the gelatin into orange rinds or cherry cordials, reducing the need for those tiny plastic containers that we all hate anyway. Or whole peppers stuffed to the brim with meats and cheeses, no forks and knives necessary. Think about those beach vacations where you've seen tropical smoothies served in coconut shells, pineapple halves, or watermelon rinds.
These outside-of-the-box uses not only make the dishes stand out but also reduce waste while bringing a fun, natural touch to the meal. So, next time you're looking to impress, skip the bowl and serve that guacamole in its avocado shell, because nothing says "gourmet" like a snack in its own biodegradable packaging!