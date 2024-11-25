How A Costco Customer Snagged Beef Back Ribs For 40 Cents

Grocery store bargain hunters, a new hero has arrived. It always pays to look closely at price tags, as a major retailer's labeling snafu could add massive savings to your shopping cart. An eagle-eyed Costco shopper did just that this weekend, and their reward was a package of Costco beef back ribs for a steal. If this is the same meat used for Costco's pre-made rib dishes, then this shopper is in for a delicious dinner!

A Redditor known as @Loose_Tumbleweed_631 shared his bounty in the r/Costco subreddit, complete with a photo showing that the pack of ribs was priced at 40 cents. Bear in mind that these ribs usually go for $4.49 per pound — honestly, not a bad deal to begin with. "Found this huge back rib labeled at 0.09 pounds under all the $20 – $30 ones!" our triumphant shopper shared. Indeed, the package clearly contains more than roughly a tenth of a pound of meat but must have been weighed incorrectly.

How does one keep their cool when confronted with such a spectacular pricing error in their favor? Two words: self-checkout. The smart Costco clubber simply scanned the ribs themselves and made it out the door without any staff flagging the obvious error.