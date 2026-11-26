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It's beginning to look a lot like Costco ... Where else would you start your Christmas shopping? Last years' five-foot tall advent calendars don't seem to be around anymore, but peppermint bark put in a bakery appearance way ahead of schedule. (Wait, does that mean a mild winter or a harsh one?) Once you've stocked up on seasonal candy and gathered supplies for Yuletide feasting, you can also knock out a good chunk of your gifting. Here we're focusing on items on the lower end of the store's price spectrum, but they're all still generously-sized as per the Costco creed.

Besides price, our main selection criteria for these items was that they be either seasonal or at least gift-like rather than having the appearance of random grocery or household items. Sure, there may be plenty of people who have paper towel holders or mega-packs of ramen noodles on their wish lists, but unless you're well-enough acquainted with the recipient to know they really want such items, they don't really scream "appropriate holiday gift." Everything listed below would be suitable for friends, relatives, hospitality gifts, or Secret Santas.

One note on the prices: As always, they vary from warehouse to warehouse. Moreover, some items may be discounted, depending on when and where you're shopping. The prices we've listed are the standard, non-sale ones given online. If you wind up paying less for an item, you can consider it a Christmas miracle. (And maybe purchase a pair to take advantage of your good fortune.)