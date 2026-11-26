12 Best Gifts At Costco Right Now All Under $30
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's beginning to look a lot like Costco ... Where else would you start your Christmas shopping? Last years' five-foot tall advent calendars don't seem to be around anymore, but peppermint bark put in a bakery appearance way ahead of schedule. (Wait, does that mean a mild winter or a harsh one?) Once you've stocked up on seasonal candy and gathered supplies for Yuletide feasting, you can also knock out a good chunk of your gifting. Here we're focusing on items on the lower end of the store's price spectrum, but they're all still generously-sized as per the Costco creed.
Besides price, our main selection criteria for these items was that they be either seasonal or at least gift-like rather than having the appearance of random grocery or household items. Sure, there may be plenty of people who have paper towel holders or mega-packs of ramen noodles on their wish lists, but unless you're well-enough acquainted with the recipient to know they really want such items, they don't really scream "appropriate holiday gift." Everything listed below would be suitable for friends, relatives, hospitality gifts, or Secret Santas.
One note on the prices: As always, they vary from warehouse to warehouse. Moreover, some items may be discounted, depending on when and where you're shopping. The prices we've listed are the standard, non-sale ones given online. If you wind up paying less for an item, you can consider it a Christmas miracle. (And maybe purchase a pair to take advantage of your good fortune.)
Chocolate-coated cookies
The Kirkland Signature store brand is an affordable alternative to pricier products, but the label produces a number of high-quality items, including these European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate. The tin itself is decorated for the holidays with a red and gold pattern of multi-pointed stars, while the contents include 15 different types of cookies made with dark, milk, and white chocolate.
A 3.08-pound tin of Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate sells for $22.99.
An imported candy trio
This three-pack of Gudrun Grand Belgian Specialties Belgian Chocolates can be split up into three individual stocking stuffers or kept intact for a bigger gift. Each 6-ounce box is tied with a ribbon and contains four different varieties of candy: dark chocolate with a ganache filling and chocolate-dipped cocoa nibs, milk chocolate with a chocolate mousse filling, milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling, and white chocolate with a lemon ganache filling.
An 18-ounce box of Gudrun Grand Belgian Specialties Belgian Chocolates sells for $22.99.
A great big box of Belgian chocolate
Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates are available in a choice of three sparkly packages: red, green, and gold, each adorned with a cascade of glittering baubles. Inside the box is a generous assortment of dark, milk, and white chocolates with a variety of fillings that include caramel, ganache, and hazelnut cream.
A 46-piece box of Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates sells for $25.99.
A tin of Scottish shortbread
Walker's Shortbread is the best-tasting British biscuit, bar none. In recent years, Walker's has partnered with Costco to release this cookie collection in a co-branded Kirkland Signature tin. While the contents themselves make an excellent gift, the tin takes things over the top. It features a striking pattern that combines images of the cookies with a swath of red plaid and an iconic Highland scene involving mountains, heather, and a stag.
A 4.6-pound Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection sells for $28.99.
A chocolatey flavor explosion
The quickest way to a cup of indulgent hot chocolate is to drop an A'cappella Classic Chocolate BevBomb into a cup of warm milk (or coffee, if you'd prefer a mocha). Each chocolate bomb comes packed with mini marshmallow shrapnel!
A 16-count box of A'cappella Classic Chocolate BevBombs sells for $29.99 only online.
A can of Italian cookies
Chiostro Biscotti and Amaretti come in a pretty, cylindrical tin adorned with an illustration of a Victorian child in a flower garden. Such a canister is itself gift-worthy, but food lovers will appreciate the almond-flavored Italian cookies every bit as much as they do the packaging.
A 14.6-ounce Chiostro Biscotti and Amaretti Tin sells for $29.99 only online.
Italy's answer to fruitcake
Panettone is basically a breadier (and slightly less fruity) version of fruitcake, although in Italy it carries the same holiday associations. Its European pedigree makes it a slightly more upscale holiday gift, and the Chiostro di Saronno Panettone Classico even comes in an impressive-looking red and gold canister.
A 2.2-pound Chiostro di Saronno Panettone Classico sells for $29.99 only online.
A sweet and twisty snack
Some companies have names that are vague and unspecific, but not the Chocolate Covered Company; it simply dips stuff in chocolate, like these festive pretzel twists. Half of them are coated in dark chocolate, half in milk chocolate, and all are decorated for the holidays with Christmassy accents of red, white, and green.
12 Chocolate Covered Company Belgian Chocolate-Covered Holiday Pretzel Twists sell for $29.99 only online.
A dynamic duo
When you're giving baked goods as a gift, quantity counts as much as quality. The David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack certainly delivers, since one box is filled with half a dozen nicely-sized rocky road brownies while the other contains twelve chocolate chunk cookies.
A David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack sells for $29.99 only online.
Seasonal serving bowls
A set of serving bowls always comes in handy during the holidays since these can be filled with candies and cookies or used on the dinner table to hold condiments and side dishes. The Certified International Holiday Bowl Set comes in a choice of two seasonally appropriate patterns in shades of red, green, and white. Holiday Fun has traditional designs including holly, snowflakes, stockings, and wrapped presents; and Winter Frolic's more mid-century modern vibe intersperses Christmas trees and ornaments with polka dots, stripes, and plaid.
A six-piece Certified International Holiday Bowl Set sells for $13.99.
Christmassy cocktail glasses
Holiday cocktails and mocktails are always more fun to drink when they come in festively decorated containers like these Pandex Holiday Icon Glasses. The icons in question are candy canes, Christmas trees, wrapped presents, and gingerbread cookies, each one not only creating a cheerful-looking pattern but also making it easy to distinguish whose glass is whose.
A set of four Pandex 14-ounce Holiday Icon Glasses sells for $29.99.
Happy holiday mugs
If your gift recipient's holiday beverage of choice is a warm one, a set of mugs would make a perfect present. The Signature Housewares Figural Christmas Mug set comes with four different characters: Santa Claus, a snowman, a penguin, and a teddy bear, each one cuter than the next. To make a good gift even better, you could pack each mug with holiday candies or packets of hot chocolate mix.
A set of four Signature Housewares Figural Christmas Mugs sells for $19.99.