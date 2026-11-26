Forget Buttermilk: Fried Chicken Gets A Sweet, Asian Twist With This Creamy Canned Staple
Southern fried chicken may be the most popular rendition of the dish here in the States, but it's far from the only way to make it. Simple tweaks can breathe new life into your fried chicken game, giving your taste buds a refreshing encounter with something different but equally flavorful. Kevin Cottrell, executive chef at Machete, says all it takes is swapping buttermilk for sweetened condensed milk.
He explained to The Takeout that with Southern fried chicken, salt and the lactic acid in buttermilk are primarily responsible for tenderizing the meat for a deliciously moist bite of chicken once you've crunched through the crispy outer layer. But Cottrell says sweetened condensed milk can perform the same job, with the additional benefit of imparting a flavor that borrows from Southeast Asian cuisine. "Sweetened condensed milk is more common in Thai style fried chicken," he says. "You could absolutely use this when experimenting with your own fried chicken. This will give a similar texture. The lactic acid will tenderize the chicken."
One terrific thing about using sweetened condensed milk for flavorful fried chicken is that if you don't have any stashed in your pantry, you can make sweetened condensed milk at home with two simple ingredients (milk and sugar). But whether you make your own or conveniently buy it from the supermarket, how you use it to enhance the dish matters. While it's similar to using buttermilk, it's important to understand how it differs from the Southern fried chicken staple to bring out its best qualities.
Making small adjustments to your regular fried chicken recipe
The most delicious fried chicken starts with a quality main ingredient, but after that, using sweetened condensed milk to tenderize the meat and enhance the flavor is a formula for success. Cottrell suggests slightly adjusting your go-to recipe so the dish is well-balanced. "If there's any sugar in the normal fried chicken recipe, I'd leave it out due to the already high amount of sugar in the condensed milk," he says. Folks don't have to worry about the sugar burning because it never comes in direct contact with the oil once the chicken is dredged — you just don't want the dish to be too sweet.
Typically, when using buttermilk, the chicken is completely buried under the creamy ingredient while it marinates. Cottrell says this isn't necessary with sweetened condensed milk. "You don't need to do a full submerge as with buttermilk fried chicken," he says. "Just lightly coat the raw chicken pieces with the condensed milk and spices and marinate for three to five hours or overnight." Roughly 1 cup of sweetened condensed milk should be sufficient for 2 pounds of chicken.
Along with those minor modifications, you can complement sweetened condensed milk by including ingredients in the marinade that harmonize with it. Including an umami-charged fish sauce would add depth to the Thai-style profile, and adding spices like cayenne pepper and dried red pepper flakes can balance the sweetness with heat. You could also give the dish some kick by using a spicy snack like Takis to elevate the crispy outer layer and create a version of fried chicken that will impress even the most devout Southern fried chicken buffs.