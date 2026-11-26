Southern fried chicken may be the most popular rendition of the dish here in the States, but it's far from the only way to make it. Simple tweaks can breathe new life into your fried chicken game, giving your taste buds a refreshing encounter with something different but equally flavorful. Kevin Cottrell, executive chef at Machete, says all it takes is swapping buttermilk for sweetened condensed milk.

He explained to The Takeout that with Southern fried chicken, salt and the lactic acid in buttermilk are primarily responsible for tenderizing the meat for a deliciously moist bite of chicken once you've crunched through the crispy outer layer. But Cottrell says sweetened condensed milk can perform the same job, with the additional benefit of imparting a flavor that borrows from Southeast Asian cuisine. "Sweetened condensed milk is more common in Thai style fried chicken," he says. "You could absolutely use this when experimenting with your own fried chicken. This will give a similar texture. The lactic acid will tenderize the chicken."

One terrific thing about using sweetened condensed milk for flavorful fried chicken is that if you don't have any stashed in your pantry, you can make sweetened condensed milk at home with two simple ingredients (milk and sugar). But whether you make your own or conveniently buy it from the supermarket, how you use it to enhance the dish matters. While it's similar to using buttermilk, it's important to understand how it differs from the Southern fried chicken staple to bring out its best qualities.