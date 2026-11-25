Meatloaf has such a long and storied history that there aren't many dishes more quintessentially American. Sure, hot dogs have the Fourth of July, apple pie has name recognition, but meatloaf has the midweek dinner table and the 24-hour diner. And as it's so simple, everyone has ideas on how best to prepare it! That's why we talked to Dagan Lynn, executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner and certified meat expert, to get the final word on how to make the juiciest possible meatloaf.

Lynn's advice is simple, and like many meatloaf recipes, it comes from his grandmother. He says, "Soaking breadcrumbs in milk before adding them to meatloaf is a time-tested technique that can help keep your meatloaf tender."

Explaining why soaking your bread helps avoid a dry dinner, Lynn says, "The breadcrumbs absorb the milk and help distribute moisture throughout the meatloaf, which can prevent it from becoming dry or dense during cooking while also improving the overall texture of the meatloaf." You don't need a lot of milk, just enough to cover your crumbs. Let them sit for a few minutes before gently squeezing out the excess liquid. "Once the breadcrumbs have absorbed the liquid," Lynn explains, "they can be mixed with the ground beef, egg and seasonings." Just don't mix too enthusiastically, as you want to avoid a rubbery, crumbly loaf.