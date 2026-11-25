Splash Breadcrumbs With This Creamy Ingredient For Richer, Juicier Meatloaf
Meatloaf has such a long and storied history that there aren't many dishes more quintessentially American. Sure, hot dogs have the Fourth of July, apple pie has name recognition, but meatloaf has the midweek dinner table and the 24-hour diner. And as it's so simple, everyone has ideas on how best to prepare it! That's why we talked to Dagan Lynn, executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner and certified meat expert, to get the final word on how to make the juiciest possible meatloaf.
Lynn's advice is simple, and like many meatloaf recipes, it comes from his grandmother. He says, "Soaking breadcrumbs in milk before adding them to meatloaf is a time-tested technique that can help keep your meatloaf tender."
Explaining why soaking your bread helps avoid a dry dinner, Lynn says, "The breadcrumbs absorb the milk and help distribute moisture throughout the meatloaf, which can prevent it from becoming dry or dense during cooking while also improving the overall texture of the meatloaf." You don't need a lot of milk, just enough to cover your crumbs. Let them sit for a few minutes before gently squeezing out the excess liquid. "Once the breadcrumbs have absorbed the liquid," Lynn explains, "they can be mixed with the ground beef, egg and seasonings." Just don't mix too enthusiastically, as you want to avoid a rubbery, crumbly loaf.
Making this rich, tender meatloaf your own
Dagan Lynn's grandmother originally used day-old bread in her meatloaf. This, he tells us, still works (and may be useful if you need to repurpose some stale bread). But variations on a white loaf aren't the only possibilities. "Milk-soaked bread is a classic option," Lynn says, "but rolled oats and saltine crackers work too. The key is to include an ingredient that helps retain moisture while supporting the structure of the meatloaf." So, you should also be able to use the milk trick if you sub the breadcrumbs for something with more flavor, like boxed stuffing (a particularly useful trick around the holidays).
Ingredients like oats and crackers will absorb milk slightly differently than breadcrumbs, so it may be best to combine them with crumbs. Once you've got the basic recipe for a foolproof, tender meatloaf down pat, there are plenty of underrated ingredients you can chuck in to add flavor and texture, ranging from liquid smoke and maple syrup to simple canned soup. Some cooks even mix pork with the traditional beef to add fat. As chef Lynn has taught us, the key to a moist meatloaf is texture, so keep an eye on how your mixture feels when you make changes or additions.