Some Costco fans are skeptical about whether this new/old smoothie is the same as the berry-flavored smoothie that the grocery giant offered in the past. The original berry smoothie seemed to have disappeared about a decade ago, replaced by a fruit smoothie made with different ingredients. (The later version was said to have included peach, pear, and pineapple flavors, along with blackberries and blueberries.) In 2023, the store tried introducing a mango smoothie which, in turn, was replaced by a fruit smoothie that included strawberries, blackberries, and acai berries.

Prior to the introduction of the 2026 drink, which is made with blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, the most recent iteration of the ever-changing Costco smoothie was a brand new (for 2025) strawberry banana flavor. Some people enjoyed it, but others did not. As one Redditor commented at the time, "Yuck. Got surprised by this today and I hate bananas so it's a no go for me." Several people referenced it on the aforementioned Instagram reel as well, with some saying they'd miss it, while others were glad it's gone.

So is this new berry smoothie exactly like the old one, or is it bound to disappoint? The real question may be if anyone can anyone hold onto the exact recollection of how something tastes over a 10-year stretch. Whether or not this smoothie matches up to anyone's memories may have as much to do with their taste buds as it does with the recipe.