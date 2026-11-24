This Costco Food Court Favorite Is Finally Back: 'Biggest News Of The Year For Sure'
Costco's food court is known far and wide for its satisfyingly classic (and cheap) hot dog combo, but it has other notable offerings, including a fruit smoothie that excites many shoppers. According to an Instagram reel post by @cranberry_cranker, their Costco location just brought back a mixed berry smoothie that it has offered in the past. Despite the fact that the reel didn't come from an influencer account, it has already racked up over 10,000 views and received hundreds of comments, with quite a few sharing the OP's excitement.
The OP also called the smoothie release "Biggest news of the year for sure," which is ... a choice, in light of all the other things that have happened in 2026. But it could well be a contender for the year's biggest Costco-related news, though, so we'll give them that. One commenter, less hyperbolic but still enthusiastic, wrote, "Thank God! I've been craving it!" while another offered this opinion: "Shoulda never left." A large number of comments, however, lobbied for other discontinued items, like the beloved Polish dog, that people would rather see returning to the food court.
Costco has changed up the smoothie recipe a number of times
Some Costco fans are skeptical about whether this new/old smoothie is the same as the berry-flavored smoothie that the grocery giant offered in the past. The original berry smoothie seemed to have disappeared about a decade ago, replaced by a fruit smoothie made with different ingredients. (The later version was said to have included peach, pear, and pineapple flavors, along with blackberries and blueberries.) In 2023, the store tried introducing a mango smoothie which, in turn, was replaced by a fruit smoothie that included strawberries, blackberries, and acai berries.
Prior to the introduction of the 2026 drink, which is made with blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, the most recent iteration of the ever-changing Costco smoothie was a brand new (for 2025) strawberry banana flavor. Some people enjoyed it, but others did not. As one Redditor commented at the time, "Yuck. Got surprised by this today and I hate bananas so it's a no go for me." Several people referenced it on the aforementioned Instagram reel as well, with some saying they'd miss it, while others were glad it's gone.
So is this new berry smoothie exactly like the old one, or is it bound to disappoint? The real question may be if anyone can anyone hold onto the exact recollection of how something tastes over a 10-year stretch. Whether or not this smoothie matches up to anyone's memories may have as much to do with their taste buds as it does with the recipe.