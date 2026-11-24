Pumpkin pie is a holiday classic, but classics can get old. If you're bored with your standard pie (or other canned pumpkin-based desserts like pumpkin bars, pumpkin rolls, etc.), consider adding a whole new kind of pumpkin spice: a pinch of cayenne. It can take your desserts to a whole new level.

Many of the ingredients found in the classic pumpkin spice blend — nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves — are known as warming spices. True to their name, warming spices create the sensation of warmth. They're often used in winter recipes, so we tend to associate them with a cozy holiday vibe.

You're more likely to find cayenne in a pot of chili than on a holiday dessert table, but its heat also provides a sensation of warmth. So, there's no reason why you can't add extra-spicy spices like cayenne to wintery cakes, cookies, and pies. After all, ginger is a holiday classic with its own spicy kick. Next time you bake a cozy dessert with canned pumpkin, consider adding a little extra heat to your holiday celebrations with cayenne.