Canned Pumpkin Oozes With Flavor When You Add A Pinch Of This Warming Spice
Pumpkin pie is a holiday classic, but classics can get old. If you're bored with your standard pie (or other canned pumpkin-based desserts like pumpkin bars, pumpkin rolls, etc.), consider adding a whole new kind of pumpkin spice: a pinch of cayenne. It can take your desserts to a whole new level.
Many of the ingredients found in the classic pumpkin spice blend — nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves — are known as warming spices. True to their name, warming spices create the sensation of warmth. They're often used in winter recipes, so we tend to associate them with a cozy holiday vibe.
You're more likely to find cayenne in a pot of chili than on a holiday dessert table, but its heat also provides a sensation of warmth. So, there's no reason why you can't add extra-spicy spices like cayenne to wintery cakes, cookies, and pies. After all, ginger is a holiday classic with its own spicy kick. Next time you bake a cozy dessert with canned pumpkin, consider adding a little extra heat to your holiday celebrations with cayenne.
How to add cayenne to pumpkin desserts
Cayenne might not come in your standard pumpkin spice blend, but adding it is as easy as, well, pie. Follow your favorite pumpkin dessert recipe, and don't skip your standard spices. They'll harmonize with a light pinch of cayenne — or serve as backup singers if you decide to make cayenne the star of the show.
Start with a quarter teaspoon of cayenne. That will be enough to add noticeable warmth without entering uncomfortable territory. After your first try, gauge whether you can handle more. Add up to two teaspoons if you dare, but keep some whipped cream on hand to help cut the heat. Remember, water won't wash away the heat from spicy foods.
Admittedly, adding cayenne can be risky — especially since canned pumpkin-based desserts are often served at communal events. It's hard to gauge the spice tolerance of your entire family or friend group. If you cater to your cousin who owns the complete list of Hot Ones sauces, you'll overwhelm the other flavors. If Grandma can barely handle a pinch of paprika, use a light hand or skip the cayenne altogether.
If you're not sure your family will appreciate cayenne, consider other spices like chile powder or mild paprika. Want to get extra creative? Take a cue from food blogger Jerrelle Guy, who told The Takeout that she adds zingy Sichuan peppercorns to her DIY pumpkin spice blend.