The Trader Joe's Pie-Inspired Treat That Fans Can't Put Down This Season: 'They're SO Good!'
Trader Joe's fans have a new cookie to swear by that's inspired by a favorite fruit pie: cherry. Trader Joe's new Cherry Pie Flavored Cookies have fans getting excited, as those who've purchased them can't seem to stop eating them. In a recent Reddit thread titled "I highly regret buying the cherry pie cookies," a user posted a photo of the package at home, saying, "They're incredible and I now have to hide these to stop myself from eating the entire thing in a day."
The cookies cost $4.49 for a 9-ounce package, and Trader Joe's website says, "They're made for us by an esteemed cookie supplier, who starts with a sweet, buttery, and lightly salty dough, then mixes in delicately sweet white chocolate chips, Cherry Pie flavored crunchy bits and dried Bing Cherries, and bakes them until they're crisp, crumbly, and delicious."
Lots of Redditors chimed in on the conversation, including one person who simply said, "They're SO good!" Another person said, "I tried to 'out of sight, out of mind' them by putting them in the inconvenient cupboard and the next morning I woke up in a random ditch covered in crumbs ... which I then proceeded to eat also." We may have to add these to our running list of 2026's best baked goods at Trader Joe's.
A few Trader Joe's customers had some criticisms of the new Cherry Pie Flavored Cookies
Though nearly everyone in the Reddit thread seemed to love these cookies, there were a few naysayers in the bunch. Some people weren't huge fans of the texture, with one Redditor commenting, "Bought them last month, they were so dry and crumbly. Many were already broken up in the box, but all the other boxes were the same. A little too sweet for my preference too." (Redditors consider dry baked goods one of the worst things Trader Joe's has to offer.)
Other users noted the sweetness was an issue for them as well. One person said, "I love cherries, but these were totally not for me. I found them cloyingly sweet." Another Redditor wasn't a fan of the cookie because it reminded them of cherry-flavored medicine. Even still, the overwhelming majority of commenters who mentioned they'd tried the new Trader Joe's Cherry Pie Flavored Cookies said they loved them and would likely have to stop themselves from buying too many. If you're not a big fan of cherry pie, Trader Joe's recently dropped its seasonal Gingerbread Mini Sheet Cake, which is a sweet way to ring in the holiday too.