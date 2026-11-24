Trader Joe's fans have a new cookie to swear by that's inspired by a favorite fruit pie: cherry. Trader Joe's new Cherry Pie Flavored Cookies have fans getting excited, as those who've purchased them can't seem to stop eating them. In a recent Reddit thread titled "I highly regret buying the cherry pie cookies," a user posted a photo of the package at home, saying, "They're incredible and I now have to hide these to stop myself from eating the entire thing in a day."

The cookies cost $4.49 for a 9-ounce package, and Trader Joe's website says, "They're made for us by an esteemed cookie supplier, who starts with a sweet, buttery, and lightly salty dough, then mixes in delicately sweet white chocolate chips, Cherry Pie flavored crunchy bits and dried Bing Cherries, and bakes them until they're crisp, crumbly, and delicious."

Lots of Redditors chimed in on the conversation, including one person who simply said, "They're SO good!" Another person said, "I tried to 'out of sight, out of mind' them by putting them in the inconvenient cupboard and the next morning I woke up in a random ditch covered in crumbs ... which I then proceeded to eat also." We may have to add these to our running list of 2026's best baked goods at Trader Joe's.