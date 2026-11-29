Those who love to snack don't need a research study to tell them that the nutrients inside nuts might make trail mix the ultimate aphrodisiac, but they also don't need the disappointment of opening a snack packet to find a lack of one nut in particular — cashews. On the r/Costco Reddit board, one user shared a recent experiment in which they opened and sorted the contents of Kirkland Signature Trail Mix packets. After several packets, the results were a big let down. The post said, "So normally, I'm not one to sort my trailmix packets, however I felt like I was going crazy when I opened a second packet and realized it only had like half a cashew ... So from then on out, I decided to sort them to make sure I wasn't just imagining it ... Three more packets, and across all three the max about of cashews I got was 1 and a half cashews. [sic]"

The poster's experiment led other Redditors to investigate their own Kirkland Trail Mix and share the results. "Had a package at the office and I thought I'd have a look. I have 2.5 cashews," said one. The trail mix packets advertise they contain peanuts, M&M's, raisins, almonds, and cashews. Granted, the package doesn't state how many cashews each packet contains, but one or two per pack seems almost insultingly low. Some commenters suggested purchasing trail mix contents in bulk separately to mix together at home. Someone else pointed out the cashew shortage the industry is currently facing.