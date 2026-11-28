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There are a few common mistakes you might be making with pancakes, but using boxed (or bagged) pancake mix isn't one of them. If it seems your pancakes always taste better from a diner than homemade, you just need to get some creative juices flowing. Instead of using only the pancake mix, grab your favorite vanilla extract and add it to the bowl before mixing. It seems like a simple addition, but adding vanilla extract to pancake mix will elevate the flavor and make you feel like you're dining out.

You don't need to add a lot of vanilla extract; ½ teaspoon will provide enough flavor to make a difference. Of course, you can always measure with your heart if you so choose and adjust each time you make pancakes until you find your personal sweet spot. If you're out of vanilla extract but still want to give it a try, Beyond Good Pure Vanilla Extract is highly rated and available on Amazon both liquid and ground — whichever you prefer. Once you add vanilla extract to the pancake mix, the doors of possibility will fly open.