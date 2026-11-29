Costco is well loved by club members for its family-sized portions and unique products you won't find anywhere else. Even the bakery draws in customers with its high-quality goods and special seasonal finds, like a 58-ounce pumpkin pie that costs just $5.99 (though prices vary according to region), or that new maple pecan coffee cake that pairs perfectly with Kirkland-brand coffee on a cold fall morning. But of all the Costco bakery treats, shoppers seem to particularly love the grocery giant's sheet cakes. Costco sheet cakes are delicious and well worth navigating crowded parking lots for the $16 (for a 10-inch round) to $25 (for a half-sheet) in-store price tag.

The sheet cakes come in two flavors: white sponge cake filled with fan-favorite vanilla mousse and topped with white buttercream frosting, or chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate buttercream. Both flavors are available in the aforementioned sizes, and can be decorated with a variety of designs and customized writing. And if you forget to place your order ahead of time, the bakery almost always has generic cakes available for purchase.

In the r/Costco subreddit, dozens of people shared their love of Costco's sheet cakes. One customer wrote she bought a Costco cake for her wedding, commenting, "Everyone complimented it and loved that it was from Costco." Another wrote about the cake, "Perfect for a kid's birthday," and added how much her son enjoyed decorating it himself. And the very reasonable price tag meant that you don't have to wait for a special occasion to enjoy a Costco cake.