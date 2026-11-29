The Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Say Beats All Other Stores: 'Better Than Twice The Price'
Costco is well loved by club members for its family-sized portions and unique products you won't find anywhere else. Even the bakery draws in customers with its high-quality goods and special seasonal finds, like a 58-ounce pumpkin pie that costs just $5.99 (though prices vary according to region), or that new maple pecan coffee cake that pairs perfectly with Kirkland-brand coffee on a cold fall morning. But of all the Costco bakery treats, shoppers seem to particularly love the grocery giant's sheet cakes. Costco sheet cakes are delicious and well worth navigating crowded parking lots for the $16 (for a 10-inch round) to $25 (for a half-sheet) in-store price tag.
The sheet cakes come in two flavors: white sponge cake filled with fan-favorite vanilla mousse and topped with white buttercream frosting, or chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate buttercream. Both flavors are available in the aforementioned sizes, and can be decorated with a variety of designs and customized writing. And if you forget to place your order ahead of time, the bakery almost always has generic cakes available for purchase.
In the r/Costco subreddit, dozens of people shared their love of Costco's sheet cakes. One customer wrote she bought a Costco cake for her wedding, commenting, "Everyone complimented it and loved that it was from Costco." Another wrote about the cake, "Perfect for a kid's birthday," and added how much her son enjoyed decorating it himself. And the very reasonable price tag meant that you don't have to wait for a special occasion to enjoy a Costco cake.
What to know about ordering a Costco cake
Ordering a cake at Costco was, at one time, a little difficult. It required visiting the store and filling out a paper order form. There was no follow-up either, so whatever date and time you put on the form (with a minimum 48-hour lead time), it was on you to remember. But even then, the price for a bakery-made custom cake was still worth the additional hoops. That process all changed in early 2026.
Now Costco allows customers to order custom cakes online or through the app. That means there's no making two separate trips to the store just to order a cake. And if you want to skip the store altogether and are willing to pay a few dollars more, simply add it to a grocery delivery order with a 48-hour lead time. Even at the delivery price of around $32 for a half-sheet, many customers agree Costco makes a great cake at a great value.
The biggest hurdle to online ordering is that you miss out on asking questions about cake customization options. One customer commented that their Costco allowed chocolate cake with white frosting (and vice versa), but it may not be universal. In the r/Costco subreddit, a Costco bakery employee suggested that flavor customization is at the bakery manager's discretion: "My manager is totally cool with swapping icing and filling, and getting creative with the decorations." So if you order online, you may miss out on unique customization options at your specific Costco store.